League of Professional Theatre Women to Launch 40th Anniversary Season With Event This Month

The League of Professional Theatre Women will launch its 40th Anniversary Season on September 20th, with birthday messages from theatre luminaries: Irene Gandy, Emily Mann, Charlotte Moore, Estelle Parsons, Tonya Pinkins, Theresa Rebeck, Daryl Roth, Susan Stroman, Linda Winer and more.

This event will be held at TheaterLab: 357 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue, from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

"This is just the first of many exciting in-person and online events planned for this season where we'll honor significant contributions of theatre women across all disciplines, who represent a broad array of ethnic, cultural, and racial backgrounds," says Katrin Hilbe, Co-President of the LPTW.

"Broadway Producer Pat Addiss will be interviewed by TV Journalist and Theatre Critic Roma Torre on Oct. 17th at 6p.m., at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, as part of our Oral History Project interviews in partnership with the Library," noted Ludovica Villar-Hauser, Co-President of the LPTW. This event is open to the public and will include an audience Q & A. To view past Oral History interviews, visit the Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, or visit the LPTW's archive.

Other upcoming events include:

● The Lucille Lortel Award, Saturday January 7th, 2023. Given to an aspiring artist who shows creative promise, and is deserving of recognition and encouragement.

● The Theatre Women Awards, Monday, March 27th, 2023. Celebrating exemplary work and dedication, including: The Josephine Abady Award; Lee Reynolds Award; Ruth Morley Design Award; Lifetime Achievement Award; and LPTW Special Award.

● Rachel Crothers Leadership Award®, Thursday, May 18th 2023. Created in 2019 and given to a theatre woman for exemplary service and sacrifice for a common cause that leaves our society and the world a little better. (This event will include an Oral History Interview of the award recipient.)

The LPTW welcomes its current leadership: Co-Presidents: Katrin Hilbe & Ludovica Villar-Hauser, Executive Vice-Presidents: Kim Marie Jones & Wendy Peace, VP of Membership: Lynnie Godfrey, Co-Treasurers: Melody Brooks & Diane Davis, Co-Secretaries: Cheryl Davis & Susan Izatt, Directors at Large: Michole Biancosino, Karen Cecilia, Christine Cirker, Annemarie Hagenaars, Tanya Khordoc, Jenna Lazar, Illana Stein and Cynthia Straus.

Women working in the theatre industry are eligible to join the LPTW. For more information and to join, visit: www.theatrewomen.org.

ABOUT the LPTW:



The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) is a membership organization championing women in theatre and advocating for increased equity and access for all theatre women. Our programs and initiatives create community, cultivate leadership, and increase opportunities and recognition for women working in theatre. The organization provides support, networking and collaboration mechanisms for members, and offers professional development and educational opportunities for all theatre women and the general public. The LPTW celebrates the historic contributions and contemporary achievements of women in theatre, both nationally and around the globe, and advocates for parity in employment, compensation and recognition for women theatre practitioners through industry-wide initiatives and public policy proposals.