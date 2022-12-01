Lawrence Zucker, Executive Director of The Town Hall, to Step Down at the End of the Year

After 44 years of leading The Town Hall as its Executive Director, Lawrence Zucker will be stepping down from his leadership role at the end of the calendar year.

Zucker first came to Town Hall in 1978, to join Marvin Leffler, President, of The Town Hall Foundation, the non-profit corporation that has run Town Hall since 1973. Together they renovated and revitalized the storied, 1500-seat venue in the heart of Times Square.

Throughout its first half-century, the hall - known for its intimate feel despite its size, clear sightlines, and superior acoustics - hosted important concert debuts of groundbreaking, influential musical artists of all genres, as well as presenting dance, opera, spirited political debates and radio broadcasts.

Under Zucker's stewardship, the hall emerged from a dark fiscal period in Town Hall's history, to regain its luster and once again take its place among the City's leading cultural institutions. Zucker earned a stellar reputation as both a presenter and creative producer with a keen eye for talent and an adventurous spirit. For four and a half decades, Zucker has been the heart and soul of the organization, and a champion of artists from across the globe. He worked with all the major concert promoters and presenting organizations to bring the top performers to Town Hall's stage. He established long-running series that celebrated Broadway, cabaret, folk, classical, and world music, delighting generations of audiences.

Tom Wirtshafter, Town Hall's President, reflected on Zucker's importance in the rebuilding of Town Hall. "Larry has been the essence of Town Hall for more than four decades, helping to foster and curate more than 8,000 performances. While we couldn't be happier for him and his wife, Anita, he will be sorely missed." One of the star dressing rooms backstage will be named in Zucker's honor.

"I am proud of the work and what I accomplished over all these years and I leave knowing that the organization that we built, is and will be recognized, loved and appreciated by everyone who works on and attends the programs. And especially by me", says Mr. Zucker.

Zucker will be succeeded as Interim Executive Director by Ted Lambert, a former member of Town Hall's Board of Trustees, and its current Chief Operating Officer. A lifelong New Yorker, Lambert began his career in the arts as a teenage performer with the La Mama Experimental Theater Company, touring the world with several productions. He later worked as a producer, director, editor and writer in the theater as well as in film, television, and print and digital media.

"Working alongside Lawrence Zucker has been a privilege and a pleasure," says Lambert. "The transfer of such a wealth of institutional knowledge is an invaluable part of the process, and I am eager to carry on Larry's legacy while building upon his many successes as The Town Hall embarks on its second century."

MORE ABOUT TOWN HALL

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 100 years. A group of Suffragists' fight for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.

The Town Hall was founded by The League for Political Education, a group of suffragists, and opened on January 12, 1921. It is both a National and New York City Historic Landmark.

For more information visit https://thetownhall.org/history