Laura Elrick to Produce BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Theater

Producer Laura Elrick, in association with AMT Theater has announced the opening of Bettinger's Luggage, by Al Tapper, scheduled to open in September of 2023 at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street. Casting and creatives to be announced at a later date.

Set on the Lower East Side in the early 1970s, Bettinger's Luggage is the heartwarming story of a Jewish family and friends struggling to find success, love and happiness. Lou Bettinger runs a notable luggage shop, a staple in the community, which he inherited from his father and which he plans to pass on to his son, George. The only problem is George wants nothing to do with the shop, hoping instead to make a name for himself as a stand up comedian. After years of emotionless bad communication their relationship is at a breaking point. Throw in Bessie, Lou's sister who believes she knows best how to run the store; Angel, the Puerto Rican employee who is more like a son to Lou than George is; a young girl suffering from abuse by her volatile husband; an aging Lothario who has eyes for Bessie, plus a cast of colorful characters who populate the Jewish community of Delancey Street and you have Bettinger's Luggage.

"My own inspiration for the piece was my desire to write a play about my father, but emotionally couldn't quite nail it. Using different characters from a different locale enabled me to put the words of my father in someone else's mouth," says playwright Al Tapper.

Besides being a composer, lyricist and book writer with more than a dozen shows under his belt, Tapper is perhaps best known for his award winning documentaries on theater: Broadway, The Golden Age and The Broadway Musical...A Jewish Legacy. Produced by Tapper, The Broadway Musical...A Jewish Legacy speaks of the contributions of Jewish Composers and lyricists from the beginning of Broadway and still today.

Located at 354 West 45th Street in the heart of the theater community, AMT Theater was the first Off Broadway theater to open after the pandemic. It has been home to original plays and musicals, children's theater, cabarets, new work readings and more.