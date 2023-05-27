Laura Elrick to Produce BETTINGER'S LUGGAGE at AMT Theater

The production is scheduled to open in September of 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 2 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!

Producer Laura Elrick, in association with AMT Theater has announced the opening of Bettinger's Luggage, by Al Tapper, scheduled to open in September of 2023 at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street. Casting and creatives to be announced at a later date.

Set on the Lower East Side in the early 1970s, Bettinger's Luggage is the heartwarming story of a Jewish family and friends struggling to find success, love and happiness. Lou Bettinger runs a notable luggage shop, a staple in the community, which he inherited from his father and which he plans to pass on to his son, George. The only problem is George wants nothing to do with the shop, hoping instead to make a name for himself as a stand up comedian. After years of emotionless bad communication their relationship is at a breaking point. Throw in Bessie, Lou's sister who believes she knows best how to run the store; Angel, the Puerto Rican employee who is more like a son to Lou than George is; a young girl suffering from abuse by her volatile husband; an aging Lothario who has eyes for Bessie, plus a cast of colorful characters who populate the Jewish community of Delancey Street and you have Bettinger's Luggage.

"My own inspiration for the piece was my desire to write a play about my father, but emotionally couldn't quite nail it. Using different characters from a different locale enabled me to put the words of my father in someone else's mouth," says playwright Al Tapper.

Besides being a composer, lyricist and book writer with more than a dozen shows under his belt, Tapper is perhaps best known for his award winning documentaries on theater: Broadway, The Golden Age and The Broadway Musical...A Jewish Legacy. Produced by Tapper, The Broadway Musical...A Jewish Legacy speaks of the contributions of Jewish Composers and lyricists from the beginning of Broadway and still today.

Located at 354 West 45th Street in the heart of the theater community, AMT Theater was the first Off Broadway theater to open after the pandemic. It has been home to original plays and musicals, children's theater, cabarets, new work readings and more.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8 Photo
The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical Photo
TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical

TheaterWorksUSA has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the development, world premiere production, and tour of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical.

VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre Photo
VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre

INTAR THEATRE and the RADIO DRAMA NETWORK has announced the final extension of Julissa Contreras’ play Vámonos with tickets on sale now through June 11.

LIZARD BOY to Host Pride Night, AANHPI Night & More Photo
LIZARD BOY to Host Pride Night, AANHPI Night & More

Prospect Theater Company has announced a calendar of special events for the New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy.


More Hot Stories For You

The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8The Fled Collective Presents SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 8
TheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New MusicalTheaterWorksUSA to Receive NEA Grant for its Production of DOT DOT DOT: A New Musical
VÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR TheatreVÁMONOS Extended for Final Time at INTAR Theatre
LIZARD BOY to Host Pride Night, AANHPI Night & MoreLIZARD BOY to Host Pride Night, AANHPI Night & More

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You