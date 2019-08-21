Laughing Liberally Will Present MAKE AMERICA LAUGH AGAIN Off-Broadway

Laughing Liberally, in association with Eric Krebs, will present LAUGHING LIBERALLY OFF-BROADWAY - "MAKE AMERICA LAUGH AGAIN," featuring a diverse roster of political performers taking back the discourse and bringing joy and intelligent topical humor to the NY stage for 15 performances only (September 3-21) at The Theater at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street- between 9th & 10th Avenues). The run promises a different lineup of artists at each performance - and the return to the NYC stage of the great Elayne Boosler.

"It's like Woodstock for NYC political comics" says headliner, SiriusXM radio host & Drama League nominee John Fugelsang, who performs every night with a constantly rotating cast of comedians & satirists.

Performers who will share the stage with Fugelsang include the legendary Elayne Boosler, Judah Friedlander ("30 Rock"), Janeane Garafolo, Judy Gold, Marina Franklin ("Train Wreck," HBO's "Crashing"), Hari Kondabolu ("The Trouble With Apu") and comedian/SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah - recently awarded $4.1 million in his lawsuit against white supremacists.

"Audiences are beyond bad jokes about Donald Trump's appearance" said Fugelsang. "The producers really wanted a cross-section of smart, ferocious & hilarious live performers who transcend the label of 'political comic.'"

Guests also include Ted Alexandro ("Letterman," "The View"), Chuck Nice ("Star Talk"), Negin Farsad ("Wait Wait Don't Tell Me"), Christian Finnegan ("Chappelle's Show"), Frank Conniff("Mystery Science Theater 3000"), Ophira Eisenberg (NPR's "Ask Me Another"), Carmen Lynch("The Late Show" with both Letterman & Colbert), Liz Miele (AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live"), Carole Montgomery (Showtime's "Funny Women of a Certain Age"), Gregory Joseph ("New Faces of Comedy"), Mehran Khaghani ("Comedy Central," "Last Comic Standing"), Leah Bonnema ("Gotham Comedy Live"), and Calvin Cato ("Sketchfest"), with more to be announced. A complete list of performers and dates can be found at www.laughingliberallyny.com.

"I'm proud to be part of a lineup that includes gay comics, Muslim comics, and at least one gay Muslim comic" says Fugelsang. "To have Elayne Boosler - the first woman comic to get a primetime TV special and a former host of the White House Correspondent's Dinner headlining 4 dates of a run like this is amazing."

"While some politicians promise to Make American Great Again, others are struggling to keep America whole again, as the beacon to the rest of the world of decency, compassion, justice and civil rights," producer Krebs says. He adds, "At Laughing Liberally, we feel that we can assist the process by reminding Americans that laughter is a universal medicine that can help to heal the wounds of anger, divisiveness and political battle. Besides, it's the best that some of us can do to bring America together again."

Fugelsang added "recently someone said to me - 'hey - it's not funny anymore.' And I'm like 'I know. That's why we've got to make fun of it.'"

The Theater at St. Clement's is New York's 3rd oldest off-Broadway performance venue. David Mamet's "American Buffalo" premiered there and Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Faye Dunaway, Harvey Fierstein & Nathan Lane have all performed on its stage.

The performance schedule is: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20 & $40 and available at www.laughingliberallyny.com.





