LUCY DARLING Presents VIRTUAL VALENTINES MAGIC MIXER

BigNightIn, a virtual events platform specializing in livestream content, has announced today that it will be joining forces with the Costume Industry Coalition as they present their first 2021 production, LUCY DARLING'S Virtual Valentines Magic Mixer. The one night only event will take place at 7pm on Sunday, February 14th and proceeds will benefit the Costume Industry Coalition. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lucy-darlings-virtual-valentines-magic-mixer-tickets-135870511357

A Guinness World Record holder and recently named Stage Magician of the Year by Hollywood's Famed Magic Castle, Darling will share a selection of her signature, interactive wonders, recently hailed by David Copperfield as "Funny, Engaging, and Stylish - a lovely way to spend an evening!"



LUCY DARLING is a critically acclaimed magician known the world over for her wit, her charm, and her exceptionally good hair. Along with two live-in butlers Marci and Lawrence, she curates a wonderful mix of playful interactions, hilarious comedy, and impossible magical feats, resulting in an incredible immersive experience. This show was carefully designed to satisfy your deep desire for a fun night out, while staying safely inside.

The upcoming VIRTUAL VALENTINES MAGIC MIXER is certainly no exception,and at-home audiences will be invited to craft the Official Lucy Darling Cocktail - rumored to be as mind-blowing as the advanced sleight-of-hand magic featured in the show.

Get your tickets HERE for this uniquely magical experience, produced in partnership with the Costume Industry Coalition, a collective of 50 small, unique, independent businesses and artisans--in and around New York City--that create and supply costumes for the entertainment industry.

The running time is a swift 60 mins, but VIP ticket buyers will be invited to a Virtual Meet and Greet with the cast after the show. For tickets and more visit BigNightIn's Website and be sure to follow the Costume Industry Coalition on Instagram,