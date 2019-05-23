LOVEVILLE HIGH Appears in Concert At The York Theatre Company

LOVEVILLE HIGH: A PROM IN NINE MUSICAL PODCASTS will be celebrating the release of the entire season with a "Loveville Prom - In Concert" on June 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the York Theatre Company (619 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022). The podcast originally launched on January 7, 2019 and is downloadable on iTunes, Spotify, and all music sharing sites.

With book and lyrics by David Zellnik (Drama Desk nominated Yank!) and music by Eric Svejcar (Disney's Peter Pan Jr. with Zellnik), LOVEVILLE HIGH takes place on prom night in the fictional town of Loveville, Ohio. Each ten-minute episode tells a love story - new love, old love, romantic love, friend love, gay and straight, cis and genderqueer; each is a self-contained musical while also connecting with the other episodes to form a glimpse into the biggest night in the lives of one high school class.

The concert will feature stars from the podcast including Kathryn Allison (Disney's Aladdin) as Madison, Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change (OBC), Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, Peter Pan) as Noah, Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Kyle, Gizel Jiménez (Drama Desk Nominated Outstanding Actress in a Musical for The Public's Miss You Like Hell) as Wanda, Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, First National Broadway Tour) as Jendrix, Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Cory, and Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures, New World Stages) as Johnny.

LOVEVILLE HIGH: A PROM IN NINE MUSICAL PODCASTS' "Loveville Prom - In Concert" will take place on June 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the York Theatre Company (619 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022).

Tickets are FREE and are now available online at https://forms.gle/x2LDNMhDUdY4ETgQ8. Please reserve in advance.

Running Time: 70 minutes

Website: https://www.lovevillehigh.com/





