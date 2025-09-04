L.O.V.E. Extraterrestrial Extravaganza to be Presented at the Producers' Club Theater NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monli International Company LLC will present a new musical drama by Lisa Monde: L.O.V.E. Extraterrestrial Extravaganza.

By decision of the Big Intergalactic Council, the Earth is subject to destruction as a planet that has deviated from the "correct" path of development. However, it has preserved a unique feeling - Love, which does not exist anywhere else in the Universe.

An Inspector from the planet Krizon is sent to Earth to find out whether this feeling can be exported and instilled in the Krizonians, who have lost the ability to love during the process of evolution.

Janel, a theater actress, becomes his guide through the various types and manifestations of love on Earth. Passion flares between them, and the alien visitor wants to take Janel with him to his planet. She does everything she can to save planet Earth, and decides to stay.

"The subject of contact with the extraterrestrial intelligence does not lose its relevance. When creating the music for the production, I tried to make it "cosmic" for our alien characters, whom I imagine to be positively disposed towards the inhabitants of our planet," - says Lisa Monde. - "Subconsciously, we are waiting for them - the representatives of other worlds. Maybe this is how our meeting will go? With feeling, with a bit of glitz and glam."

The leading actor, the Extraterrestrial Inspector (Dyllan Vallier), faces a difficult task: to tell the story of their visit to Earth and the experience of communicating with people with their body. The Extraterrestrial will have to learn not only to understand his emotions, but also to feel them and reflect on them.

A phantasmagoric show filled with music, dance numbers, and humor once again reminds us of the value of love within any society striving for creation, development, and success. It will not leave the audience indifferent. Especially those who believe that we are not alone in this Universe.

The cast features Dyllan Vallier, Lisa Monde, Scott Lilly, Alex Orthwein, Jessica Rose Carter, Amy Rodriguez, Phoenix Gray and Anna Pitblado.

Written and directed by Lisa Monde, with costume and set design by Michael Gutierrez, lighting design by Jest Spickler, original music, lyrics, and sound design by Lisa Monde, choreography by Dyllan Vallier, stage management by Jest Spickler, and video projections and promotional materials design by Scott Lilly.

The show will run at the Producers' Club Theater NYC (The Crown) from September 30th - October 12th. Duration of the show is 2 hrs 30 mins with intermission.