LOCAL SINGLES to Open Off-Broadway This January

Local Singles, a new musical with book, music & lyrics by Nick Navari, is opening Off-Broadway this January at The Players Theatre after successful productions around the country. Directed by Clint Hromsco, this award-winning comedy tells the story of "Local Singles," the YMCA's finest support group for lonely people.

Through break-ups, crushes, a surprise pregnancy, pure insanity, and THREE twists along the way, Local Singles will make you laugh and break your heart, but you'll walk away with a song stuck in your head, knowing that love still exists, no matter how complicated it can be. A small cast and band come together to create a comedic, heart-felt, vibrant show with a score that echoes the styles of Tom Kitt and Jason Robert Brown.

Local Singles runs from January 9th to February 9th at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012). Tickets are on sale now at the link below.

The Cast of Local Singles includes Rylee Carpenter as PENNY, Hudson Brown as WES, Paul Tuaty as JACK, Alana Knobel as NANCY, Oscar Izenson as RICHARD, and Ella Dolynchuk as THE EX. Georgia Billington and Gabe DeRose are the company swings.

The creative team includes Director: Clint Hromsco, Music Director: Nick Navari, Assistant Director: Hadassa Garfein, Scenic Design: Ningning Yang, and Lighting Design: David Castaneda.

Local Singles was awarded a grant for a full production through the National Endowment for the Arts as a part of the Pittsburgh Community Supported Artist Performance Series at The New Hazlett Theater, where it won 5 BroadwayWorld Awards. The script has made the Coverfly RedList and has been ranked one of the "Top Musical Stage Play Projects of All-Time." The show saw its second full production in Pittsburgh, produced by Stage Right at The Lamp Theatre, was featured in the Colorado New Musical Festival in Denver and the Charlotte Shout! Festival, and then returned to Charlotte earlier this year for its third full production, produced by Zachary Tarlton and Queen City Concerts.

