LISTEN: Presley Ryan, Max Von Essen & More Celebrate 100 Episodes of TAKE A BOW

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced that Take a Bow, hosted by Eli Tokash, is celebrating it's 100th episode with a special live event featuring stars JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Max von Essen (Anastasia), and Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos).

"In honor of Take A Bow reaching its 100th episode, I wanted to do something really special," said host Eli Tokash. "So, we put together our first ever live episode with an audience! This episode is filled with some previous special guests on Take A Bow: JJ Niemann, Presley Ryan, Max von Essen, and Anthony Rosenthal. I had an opportunity to catch up with them and see what they've been up to since their voice filled your ears on the pod. This episode is unlike anything you've heard before. I pride myself on melding the worlds of podcast and cabaret, and I am so excited for you to join us for our 100th episode!"

As a showbiz kid, host Eli Tokash knows what it's like to balance childhood normalcy and the demands of starring on Broadway, Television, and Film. Kids in the industry have to balance multiple jobs, auditions, and performances on top of their schooling every single day. As Eli is becoming a young adult, he wants to share his industry child experiences and expertise while he seeks advice from adults asking about what is yet to come on this weekly podcast, Take A Bow!

Take A Bow walks audiences through life in the entertainment industry with guests from all facets of the entertainment industry including top actors, directors, stage managers, casting directors, musicians, child wranglers/tutors, and more. Eli highlights each guest's unique story and celebrates their journeys and accomplishments as they give insight on how they came to be where they are in the spotlight. This podcast offers helpful information for those just starting out in the industry such as the process of auditioning, headshots, getting agents/managers, the daily life of actors, funny mishaps, and so much more. Join Eli weekly as he engages in these insightful and fun conversations and he and his guest's offer their experiences, thoughts, and advice on all aspects of the industry, seen through a kid's perspective, while speaking with child and adult actors alike.

Take a Bow is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Eli Tokash is currently a Freshman, Arts and Entertainment Management Major at Pace University. He started his career at the Pittsburgh CLO at the young age of seven. Since then he has been in several Broadway and Touring productions, including Finding Neverland, Pippin, A Christmas Story, Mary Poppins and more. Eli has been a part of many developmental pieces including The Greatest Showman and the title role of Trevor in the World Premiere in Chicago where he received a Jeff Award Nomination and won a BroadwayWorld Award. You can also catch Eli as a recurring guest on Netflix's "Friends From College" Season 2, TruTV's " Jon Glaser Loves Gear", and ABC's "Forever." His movie and film credits include playing Alec Baldwin 's son in Who's Framing John DeLorean as well as "Benji The Dove" on Amazon Prime, to name a few. Throughout the pandemic, Eli has found a new passion in the journalism, media, and content world where has begun writing for several sites and created and hosts his own podcast, Take A Bow, on the Broadway Podcast Network.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for lovers of live theatre and the performing arts. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events, and more, Broadway Podcast Network's hosts are experts in their fields. These provocative storytellers are performers, producers, writers, influencers, and industry leaders who represent an extensive and diverse range of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible content for everyone. Listeners can choose from more than 140 podcasts featuring exclusive access behind the curtain of the creative process, career advice, BIPOC voices, theatre history, in-depth interviews, conversations about equality and social justice, LGBTQIA+ issues, fitness & mental health, female voices, fun & games, and all the Broadway divas you can handle! From Broadway to the West End, from Los Angeles to Sydney and beyond, the Broadway Podcast Network is the only haven for theatre mavens.