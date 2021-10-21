LISTEN: Marsha Mason, Austin Pendleton, Sally Struthers & More Star in AROUND THE SUN Audio Drama

Brad Forenza, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the World Premiere of an episodic audio drama podcast, AROUND THE SUN. Featuring prolific talent from stage and screen, including winners and nominees of every major performance award (Drama Desk, Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy, Oscar, Screen Actors Guild, and Tony), the podcast will launch exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network and available wherever you listen to podcasts.

AROUND THE SUN is nine self-contained episodes that explore human connections, made and missed, with an existential New York flare. Whether consumed together or independently, the comedy, tragedy, and soul of Around the Sun embraces one character's assertion that, "We're never alone in New York... even if it feels like the opposite is often true." The series was produced in quarantine, via remote technology.

AROUND THE SUN'S celebrated ensemble is comprised of: David Alan Basche (The Exes), Joanna Bonaro (Good 'n Screwed), Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey), François Clemmons (Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Veanne Cox (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), David LaRosa (Clandestine), Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl), Christine Nagy (106.7 Lite FM), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), Austin Pendleton (My Cousin Vinny), Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black), Sally Struthers (Gilmore Girls), Maureen Van Zandt (Lilyhammer), BD Wong (Mr. Robot), Ryan Wotherspoon (Fogg), and Brad Forenza (A Case of Blue)... all playing New Yorkers, yearning to connect.

"Around the Sun is a valentine to a city I love, and the transcendent themes that unite us," says series creator Brad Forenza. "It's also a celebration of possibility, created amidst the pandemic's destruction."

Cast member François Clemmons (a Grammy winner for Porgy and Bess) agrees. "When Brad Forenza invited me to portray the role of a NYC Marathoner, metaphorically running through each stage of life, we had never met," says Clemmons. "And still, there was something connecting us-a theme that recurs throughout the episodes."

In spite of the remote recording necessitated by the pandemic, Two-time Emmy winner Sally Struthers (All in the Family), added that remote production "was a breeze. I'm a big fan of Brad Forenza's," she quipped.

AROUND THE SUN (#AroundTheSunPodcast) is a Best Version of Yourself production, written/directed by Brad Forenza, co-produced by Suzanne Ordas Curry (Equity) and Brian Dashew (Breaking Points), presented by Broadway Podcast Network.