LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Adds Three New Cast Members

Meet the new cast members joining the hit show at the SoHo Playhouse.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical Photo 1 BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGY
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE Photo 2 Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE
59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Photo 3 59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023
Review Roundup: Public Works' THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater Photo 4 Review Roundup: Public Works’ THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater

LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Adds Three New Cast Members

The pub has new patrons!

The critically acclaimed Irish-American musical comedy, written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce, opened July 7, 2023 and was extended at the SoHo Playhouse through September 30, 2023.

The show, which sold-out at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, follows a bar owner and her customers as they try to navigate the pandemic. The musical focuses on the lighter side of those times... not the dark.

New cast members include Drammy-award winner Colin Kane, Mo DeGreen and Julian McCleary.

Colin Kane will make his debut in the show September 7th and 8th as the lead "Sammy" while Bobby Allan is on vacation. Mo DeGreen takes the stage in the ensemble on September 9th.

"It's so rewarding to see this show I wrote in quarantine move on and expand with great new folks," said creator and executive producer Jacki Thrapp.

The original principal cast stayed on for the extension including leading lady Sid Parker, Bobby Allan, Jacki Thrapp, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora. Dance Captain Marisha Ruth and Vocal Captain Lauren Gamiel extended as well.

Broadway Radio has raved about Sid Parker's "extraordinary" performance in the show along with "terrific" music.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist.

Tickets for the hit musical can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Adds Three New Cast Members Photo
LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Adds Three New Cast Members

Get the scoop on the three new cast members joining the hit Irish-American musical comedy, Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical. Find out who they are and when you can catch their performances at the SoHo Playhouse. Don't miss this critically acclaimed show that takes a lighthearted look at navigating the pandemic. Get your tickets now!

2
Rogue Wave to Present BOUQUET at The Tank Photo
Rogue Wave to Present BOUQUET at The Tank

Don't miss the captivating contemporary dance performance of BOUQUET by rogue wave at The Tank. Get your tickets now for the shows on October 6, 7, 8, and 11th.

3
Cast Set for Leviathan Labs Industry Presentations of TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS Photo
Cast Set for Leviathan Lab's Industry Presentations of TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS

Check out the full cast and creative team for Leviathan Lab's industry presentations of TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS. Don't miss this new musical, featuring a talented ensemble of actors, as it takes the stage in New York City.

4
Return Engagement of BEING SOMEBODY is Coming to Theater Row This Month Photo
Return Engagement of BEING SOMEBODY is Coming to Theater Row This Month

Experience the heartwarming and hilarious father-daughter journey of 'Being Somebody' at Theater Row. Join Dr. Howard Mase and Marla Mase for a limited engagement performance on September 22nd and 23rd. Don't miss this captivating show filled with storytelling, music, and laughter.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You