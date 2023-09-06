LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Adds Three New Cast Members

The pub has new patrons!

The critically acclaimed Irish-American musical comedy, written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp with additional material by charting composer Billy Recce, opened July 7, 2023 and was extended at the SoHo Playhouse through September 30, 2023.

The show, which sold-out at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, follows a bar owner and her customers as they try to navigate the pandemic. The musical focuses on the lighter side of those times... not the dark.

New cast members include Drammy-award winner Colin Kane, Mo DeGreen and Julian McCleary.

Colin Kane will make his debut in the show September 7th and 8th as the lead "Sammy" while Bobby Allan is on vacation. Mo DeGreen takes the stage in the ensemble on September 9th.

"It's so rewarding to see this show I wrote in quarantine move on and expand with great new folks," said creator and executive producer Jacki Thrapp.

The original principal cast stayed on for the extension including leading lady Sid Parker, Bobby Allan, Jacki Thrapp, Kat Nardizzi, Jessie Carina Lanza and Luke Sikora. Dance Captain Marisha Ruth and Vocal Captain Lauren Gamiel extended as well.

Broadway Radio has raved about Sid Parker's "extraordinary" performance in the show along with "terrific" music.

In Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, this musical was honored as "Emerging Talent" in the program, listed as a "last minute must see" show by the Edinburgh Evening News, praised as "comedic genius" by the UK's Moreish TV and applauded for its "Broadway-caliber singers" by The Dramatist.

Tickets for the hit musical can be purchased at SoHoPlayhouse.com.