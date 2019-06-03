LIFE SUCKS. Begins Previews Tomorrow; Announces Rush Ticket Policy

Wheelhouse Theater Company's critically acclaimed production of Life Sucks. by Aaron Posner begins previews tomorrow, June 4th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street). Directed by Drama Desk nominee Jeff Wise, Life Sucks. will open on Sunday, June 16th for a fourteen-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 1.

Tickets for the Off-Broadway production are now available by calling Telecharge at 800-447-7400, online at www.telecharge.com or in person at the Theatre Row box office.

Each day starting one hour prior to curtain, a limited amount of $29 general rush tickets will be available for purchase at the box office. Rush tickets are subject to availability and can be purchased with cash or credit card. There is a limit of two rush tickets per person, and rush seating locations will be determined by the Box Office.

The cast of Life Sucks. will feature Kevin Isola as Vanya, Nadia Bowers as Ella, Kimberly Chatterjee as Sonia, Barbara Kingsley as Babs, Stacey Linnartz as Pickles, Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton as The Professor, and Michael Schantz as Dr. Aster.

It's Chekhov without the birch trees. After taking aim at The Seagull with his "explosive" Stupid F*cking Bird, Aaron Posner is back with an irreverent contemporary remix of Uncle Vanya. Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and hilarious reimagining of Chekhov's timeless classic, which received its New York premiere by the red-hot Wheelhouse Theater Company (Happy Birthday, Wanda June). Life staggers. Life confounds. Life is beautiful. And Life Sucks.

This production will feature scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Christopher Metzger, lighting design by Drew Florida, sound design by Mark Van Hare, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. The Production Stage Manager is Caitlin O'Rouke, the Casting Director is Andrew Femenella, CSA and the Executive Producer/General Manager is Visceral Entertainment - Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





