LAST YEAR'S EVE Makes Off-Broadway Premiere at United Solo Festival Next Month

The performance is on November 10.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Following critically acclaimed seasons at La Mama in 2017 and at Adelaide Fringe in 2019, Last Year’s Eve makes its American Premiere at Theatre Row as part of United Solo Festival on November 10.

Exploring themes of migration, identity and isolation, Last Year’s Eve tells a powerful story about belonging, home and how we find our place in the world. Through the lens of the character Hugo, audiences watch as a life bookended by displacement is laid bare; caught in limbo between the dream of a better life, and the inevitable shadow of a world that time and again, has cast him out.

With the rise of far-right rhetoric and anti-immigrant messaging globally, Last Year’s Eve casts essential light on the human, everyday toll that follows. Through the deeply affecting story of a timeless protagonist - audiences are drawn into this reality and called to embrace the stranger, outside of the noise.

In his American debut, actor, writer and composer Zachary Kazepis brings an intimate and compelling one man show tracing the moments before a young man reluctantly leaves the country that he has learned to call home. As dawn approaches, the character Hugo stands nervous in anticipation of his uncertain future. Clinging to these precious seconds he can still linger, he reflects, watching as moments from the past and and present flash before him, until finally the truth of his situation is revealed to him, and to the audience.

At first met as a meek everyman caught between worlds - we see these layers slowly slip away revealing the relationships, dreams and defining moments that brought him to this, his last night in his adopted home.




