Ken Urban's DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY To Premiere At New Downtown Venue East Village Basement

Danger and Opportunity, a new play by award-winning playwright Ken Urban, will premiere in March 2025 at a new downtown venue, East Village Basement. Directed by Jack Serio, Danger and Opportunity is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, Matt Krauss, Andrew Patino, and Kyle Rogers.

Christian and Edwin are a married gay couple in a rut when Margaret – Christian's ex-girlfriend from Catholic high school – gets in touch after twenty years. At Edwin's urging, Christian invites her over for drinks. The trio embarks on an unexpected journey together, testing the limits of what defines a contemporary relationship.

Danger and Opportunity marks a busy 2024-2025 season for both Ken Urban and Jack Serio. The Off-Broadway premiere of Urban's A Guide for the Homesick is set to begin performances December 6 at DR2 Theatre for a limited engagement through February 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Serio will direct Academy Award-winner Brendan Fraser in the world premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's Grangeville, February 4 – March 16, 2025, at Signature Theatre.

The cast and creative team for Danger and Opportunity will be announced at a later date.

Comments