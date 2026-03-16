Kait Kerrigan To Lead Master Class For Theatre Now Industry Nights

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Kait Kerrigan will offer a master class on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. as part of Theatre Now New York’s Industry Nights series in Midtown Manhattan.

The evening will include presentations from participants in Theatre Now’s Musical Writers Lab, featuring work by writing teams RJ Christian and Cameron Reese, Jonathan Keebler and Bob Kelly, Andrew Strano and Yuriko Shibata, and Jonathon Lynch. A wine and cheese reception will follow the program.

Kerrigan is a bookwriter, lyricist, and playwright whose credits include the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby and the Off-Broadway production The Mad Ones. Her work spans stage and digital projects, including A Killer Party, and she is the recipient of honors including the Kleban Award and the Jonathan Larson Award.

Theatre Now’s Industry Nights series features conversations and workshops with professionals in musical theatre. Upcoming events will include a master class with Gretchen Cryer, a panel on producing new musicals, and networking events for artists and collaborators.

Reservations are required for the event, with tickets available through Theatre Now New York.