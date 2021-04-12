Joyce Carol Oates's WILD NIGHTS Announced at The National Arts Club

Join The National Arts Club for an online performance of Joyce Carol Oates's one-act play Wild Nights!, directed by Michael Parva.

Be careful what you wish for...Harold & Madelyn Krim flirt with the idea of purchasing a RepliLuxe, a computerized mannequin of either a famous artist or a well-known poet in hopes of assimilating the essence of that celebrity into their lives. What starts as a desire to embrace greatness becomes a reflection of themselves looking through-a-glass darkly, something neither of them had envisioned.

Joyce Carol Oates has won a National Book Award, received The National Arts Club's Medal of Honor for Literature in 2009, been awarded the National Humanities Medal, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Michael Parva is the Artistic Director of The Directors Company and Artistic Director of the NAC Kesselring Prize.

Mora details available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-act-festival-wild-nights-registration-135407099279. For a full list of events or to learn more, please visit nationalartsclub.org.