Josh Mostel and Richard Masur to Join TWO JEWS, TALKING at Theatre at St. Clement's This Month

There are two "new" Jews talking! Josh Mostel and Richard Masur are in rehearsal preparing to start the conversation on Friday, October 28th when they begin performances in "Two Jews, Talking", the critically acclaimed new comedy by Ed. Weinberger, directed by Dan Wackerman playing at Theatre at St. Clement's.

Beginning Friday, October 28th, Mr. Mostel will assume the role previously portrayed by Hal Linden whose final performance is Sunday, October 23rd, while Mr. Masur will play opposite Mr. Mostel in the role created by Bernie Kopell, who played his final performance this past Sunday, October 16th. A new block of tickets are on sale through January 15, 2023. For more information, visit www.twojewstalking.com.

Two Jews, Talking takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship. The show's humor evokes a sense of nostalgia for simpler times - when comedy was rooted in pure fun. Two Jews Talking was first presented as a staged reading at the Flat Rock Playhouse in North Carolina. All four performances at the 500-seat theatre were sold out.

The production features scenic, lighting and projection design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, and sound design by Trevor Trotto. The Production Stage Manager is Jacqueline Perez. Casting by Carol Hanzel and Robin Carus.

Tickets are $79.50 and $119.00 and may be purchased through TeleCharge.com/ (212)239-6200.

Performances are Fridays at 7:00PM, Saturdays at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.

Bios

(Lou/Marty) is a well-known character actor with a career spanning over 50 years. He has appeared in 7 Broadway Shows, including My Favorite Year, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. He received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination for his work in The Boys Next Door Off-Broadway. Mostel is best known for his work in films such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Wall Street, City Slickers 1 &2, Billy Madison, Big Daddy, Radio Days, Matewan, Sophie's Choice, The Money Pit, Great Expectations, and Rounders, among many others. On the small screen, Josh played series regulars in "Delta House", "At Ease", and "Murphy's Law" and guest starred on countless others. He most recently recurred on the acclaimed series "Mr. Robot" and "Hunters". He is represented by Headline Talent Agency.

(Bud/Phil) Here is a sampling of his 50-year career: Broadway: Lucky Guy, Democracy, and The Changing Room; Off-Broadway (partial): Sarah, Sarah, The Ruby Sunrise, Fetch Clay, Make Man, Relevance, The Net Will Appear. He has appeared in over 60 feature films, including The Thing, Heartburn, Risky Business, My Girl, License to Drive, Another Year Together, Before, During and After and Hudson. TV series (partial) - "Transparent," "Younger," "Girls," "Bull," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Orange Is the New Black," "Red Oaks," "MASH," "One Day at a Time," "Rhoda" and the upcoming Netflix miniseries "Jigsaw." Over 40 TV movies including - Fallen Angel, Adam, The Burning Bed (Emmy Nomination), It, And the Band Played On, and 61*. He is currently filming the new HBO Max series The Girls On The Bus. Former National President, VP and Board Member of Screen Actors Guild & National Board Member of SAG-AFTRA. Full list of his credits on imdb.com.