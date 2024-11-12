Joseph Hayward & Debra Walton Assume New Roles at The York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company has revealed that Joseph Hayward is stepping into the role of Interim Producing Artistic Director, and Debra Walton, as the Interim Associate Artistic Director. They join Executive Director Marie Grace LaFerrara, General Manager Dominick Balletta, and the York's dedicated team as they embark on a new chapter for the theater.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Interim Producing Artistic Director and continue serving the company I love,” said Joseph Hayward. “I’m indebted to Jim Morgan and our founder Janet Hayes Walker, whose visions built this remarkable institution, now in its 55th year. And in the great tradition of our marvelous “Musicals in Mufti” series, we will honor the past and reimagine it for today. An exciting new chapter begins, and we welcome one and all to the ‘new’ York Theatre Company.”

Joseph Hayward, Interim Producing Artistic Director has been part of The York Theatre Company for the past four years, serving as Associate Producing Director under the guidance of Jim Morgan, The York’s former and longtime Producing Artistic Director. Joseph’s journey with The York began in 2015 as an assistant director on Cagney, one of York's biggest hits. He soon became an Associate Director on multiple York productions before moving on to direct shows of his own, including How to Steal an Election, Liz Callaway…Their Story Goes On, Julie Benko Sings Jule Styne, and Remembering Jerry Herman with Lee Roy Reams.

Like The York, Joseph is committed to developing new works and rediscovering musical gems from the past. He is honored to continue The York’s legacy of supporting both emerging and established artists, creating a home where they can bring new musical works to life.

"I don’t take stepping into this role at this moment lightly," said Debra Walton, professional performing artist, director, and producer. "I do it with very specific goals in mind. The York has been my artistic home for several years, and I look forward to helping expand its vision. Creating a space that cultivates stories celebrating and reflecting our community."

Debra Walton, Interim Associate Artistic Director is a celebrated Broadway actor, director, and producer with a dynamic career spanning stage and production roles. At The York Theatre, she has starred in numerous productions, including Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, Storyville, and the upcoming Welcome to the Big Dipper. Her versatility shines through an array of roles, from the title role in Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s to Minnie Fae in Hello Dolly! She received critical acclaim for her performance in Daniel Beaty’s one-woman show Mr. Joy and was nominated for both the Drama Desk and AUDELCO awards for the characters she created in Cooking at the Cookery: The Music and Times of Alberta Hunter. Broadway and touring credits feature South Pacific, The Pajama Game and CHICAGO. Debra made her directorial Broadway debut as Associate Director of Thoughts of a Colored Man. Now, through her production company, Little and Loud Productions, she is working on a revival of Micki Grant’s groundbreaking musical Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of these two highly talented and innovative individuals to build on the York’s extraordinary body of work,” stated W. David McCoy, York Board Chairman. “Their appointment is in the best tradition at The York of giving highly talented artists the opportunity to succeed, while continuing the company’s long-standing commitment to diversity in all its forms, showcased beautifully in its many productions such as Lost in the Stars, Blind Lemon Blues, Midnight at the Never Get, Storyville, Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, Hallelujah Baby, Texas in Paris, and many others.”

The York Theatre Company Board of Directors includes W. David McCoy (Chairman), Jim Kierstead (President), Riki Kane Larimer (Vice President), Molly Pickering Grose (Secretary), Gerald F. Fisher (Treasurer), Bernard Carragher, Timothy F. Collins, Alan Govenar, Laurence Holzman, Katherine Huang, Joan T. Mischo, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, and Claudia Zahn.

The York Theatre Company, “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City—and one of very few in the world—dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York’s intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Over 45 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival). Commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent York productions have included A Sign of the Times (New World Stages), The Jerusalem Syndrome, Vanities—The Musical,, Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York, and subsequently to rave reviews in London—as did York’s Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for “Developing and Producing New Musicals,” a special Outer Critics Circle Award for “50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals.” Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter’s Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean’s at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.

Comments