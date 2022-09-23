Johnny Berchtold Joins the Cast of CAMP SIEGFRIED at Second Stage

Johnny Berchtold will join the cast of the New York Premiere production of CAMP SIEGFRIED, the new play from Tony Award-nominee Bess Wohl (2ST's Grand Horizons and Make Believe), directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, 2ST's Man from Nebraska) at Second Stage Theater. Johnny will replace the previously announced Sawyer Barth who is unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts. The production will also feature Lily McInerny. Both actors will be making their off-Broadway stage debuts.

CAMP SIEGFRIED will begin previews Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and will officially open on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street).

From Tony Award® nominee Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons) comes an exhilarating new play about how far we'll go to belong. During a golden summer at the real-life Camp Siegfried, a picturesque campground on Long Island, two teenagers find themselves on a collision course with youthful passion and unbridled extremism. Are they falling in love or falling for something more sinister? Set on the cusp of World War II, this boy-meets-girl-meets-cautionary tale about the seductive nature of fascism reveals a shocking part of America's past and reminds us how easily darkness can sneak up on us.

The full creative team for CAMP SIEGFRIED includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Christopher Darbassie and casting by Telsey + Company. Jane Ackermann and Charlie B. Foster are the understudies for the production.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

JOHNNY BERCHTOLD

a New Jersey native, discovered his love of acting at an early age. After winning ABC's Digital Talent Competition, he moved to Los Angeles where he's worked on series like "Gaslit" on STARZ opposite Julia Roberts, and Amazon's "The Wilds." He'll next be seen in the Netflix film Dog Gone opposite Rob Lowe, Blumhouse's The Passenger opposite Kyle Gallner and Broke opposite Wyatt Russell. He's currently filming the new HULU series "Tiny Beautiful Things."

is making her New York theater debut in CAMP SIEGFRIED. She made her professional acting debut starring in Jamie Dack's independent feature, Palm Trees and Power Lines, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. She will appear in the upcoming Hulu series Tell Me Lies. Lily was one of Vogue's breakout actors of 2022.

Wohl's plays have been produced at all three of Second Stage Theater's venues: she made her Broadway debut in 2019 with the Hayes production of her play Grand Horizons, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Her play Make Believe (OCC Award) ran at 2ST's off-Broadway Kiser Theater also in 2019, and her play American Hero premiered at Second Stage's Uptown home, the McGinn/Cazale Theater, in the summer of 2014 as part of 2ST's Uptown Series. Other theatre includes Small Mouth Sounds (OCC Award), Continuity, Barcelona, Touched, In, Cats Talk Back, Pretty Filthy. Her plays have been produced at theatres in New York, around the United States and internationally. Awards include the Sam Norkin Special Drama Desk Award, the Georgia Engel Playwriting Award, a MacDowell Fellowship and inclusion on Hollywood's Black List of Best Screenplays. Wohl is an Associate Artist with The Civilians, an alumna of Ars Nova's Play Group, and holds new play commissions from Manhattan Theatre Club and Williamstown. She has also written for film and television and is a graduate of Harvard and the Yale School of Drama.

returns to Second Stage Theater where he directed Tracy Letts' Man from Nebraska. Broadway: The Sound Inside, The Band's Visit (Ethel Barrymore Theatre), Brighton Beach Memoirs, The House of Blue Leaves. Off Broadway: A Case for the Existence of God (Signature), A Prayer For the French Republic (MTC), The Treasurer (Playwrights Horizons), The Band's Visit, Women or Nothing (Atlantic Theater), Really Really (MCC Theater), When the Rain Stops Falling, Nikolai and the Others (Lincoln Center Theater). At Barrow Street Theatre, he directed Tribes, The Effect, Orson's Shadow, Adding Machine (presented at the Minetta Lane) and Our Town.

Second Stage Theater's 44th Season will continue in November with Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY, directed by Austin Pendleton, which will receive its Broadway premiere at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater. The season will also include the world premiere of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, a new musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winner Michael R. Jackson, which begins previews in March 2023, as well as the Broadway premiere of Larissa Fasthorse's THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, directed by Rachel Chavkin, beginning previews in April 2023 at the Hayes Theater. Second Stage's Tony Award-winning production of Richard Greenberg's TAKE ME OUT, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Tony Award-winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony Award-nominee Jesse Williams, will return to Broadway this Fall for a limited run at the Schoenfeld Theater beginning October 27.

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, Second Stage Theater operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American Playwrights.

Second Stage recently completed its 43rd season, which included the Tony Award-winning revival of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out and the New York premiere production of Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated play Clyde's, as well as the world premieres of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh and JC Lee's To My Girls. The company's 2021-22 productions received several nominations and awards, including Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Play (Take Me Out) and Best Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out); the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play (Take Me Out), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out) and Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Uzo Aduba - Clyde's); the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Projection Design (Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh); and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design for a Play (Jennifer Moeller - Clyde's).

Second Stage's first season on Broadway at The Hayes Theater included Lobby Hero by Kenneth Lonergan, directed by Trip Cullman (Tony nominee for Best Revival of Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry) and Straight White Men by Young Jean Lee, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

Among Second Stage's 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner Next to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts; The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I'm Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo's Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier's Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company's more than 170 citations include six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, ...Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, ...Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 17 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched "Second Stage Theater Uptown" to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater. The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named "The Little Theater" and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com.