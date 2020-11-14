Joey Taranto Continues VIRTUAL INSANITY Series With MOVIE NIGHT This Weekend

The event takes place this Sunday, November 15th at 8pm ET.

Do you miss live shows? Wish you could attend a live concert? Dying to make out with a stranger after one too many tequila shots in a dark venue? Well, Broadway's Joey Taranto can't help you with the latter, but he can provide you with lot of laughs, a few wild stories, and some soulful, rock vocals.

Described as the love child of Steve Perry and Chaka Kahn, Taranto has created a successful, monthly concert seres called "Virtual Insanity." Each one is themed and the next show, "Movie Night", is this Sunday, Nov 15th at 8pm ET. The concert will feature hit songs from your favorite movies chosen by the audience.

General Admission is donation based and tickets are limited so that the show remains intimate and personal.

Tickets are available at http://buytickets.at/joeytaranto/440782

Joey Taranto is a New Orleans native who made is Broadway Debut as Drew in Rock of Ages. Other Broadway credits include the original cast of Kinky Boots and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. He was also cast in "Bat Out of Hell" at New York City Center. In January, his solo show "Dude Sings Like a Lady" debuted at Joe's Pub to a sold out audience.

