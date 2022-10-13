Joel Perez and Kara Young to Host The Movement Theatre Company's 15th Anniversary Gala

The Movement Theatre Company has announced hosts and performers for their 2022 Annual Gala, which will celebrate the company's 15th Anniversary. The gala will be held on Monday October 17 at Ginny's Supper Club at Red Rooster (310 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027) beginning at 6:30pm.

The evening will be hosted by 2022 Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, Cost of Living) and Lortel Award Winner Joel Perez (Netflix's tick, tick...Boom!, Fun Home on Broadway) and will feature special performances from Dyllón Burnside (FX's Pose; Thoughts of a Colored Man), Amber Iman (Goddess), Eric Lockley & Chanel Caroll, Danyel Fulton (AUDELCO Award Nominee) and Janelle McDermoth (A Bronx Tale: The Musical). The evening will also feature food and cocktails from Red Rooster's iconic menu and DJ, DJ Spinelli.

After four new play premieres including the North American premiere of Bintou and the New York Times Critics Pick What To Send Up When It Goes Down, a Drama League nomination for their 1MOVE commissions to support 30 immigrant and Black designers during the pandemic, a multi-city regional tour, numerous Harlem Nights events showcasing up and coming BIPOC talent, and countless Family Reunion BBQs celebrating our community, the OBIE Award winning The Movement Theatre Company is here to stay and they wouldn't be here without YOU!

Gala tickets and donations will help TMTC raise $150,000 in honor of their 15 year anniversary. These funds make it possible to continue providing vibrant opportunities to engage, enlighten and empower artists, communities, and the theatrical field for the next 15 years and beyond. Come turn up and turn out for The Movement!

Gala chairs for the evening include Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz), talent manager ChiChi Anyanwu, Tony Award nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play, "Daddy"), Drama Desk Award winning playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls, Nollywood Dreams), creative consultant Lisa Cleff Kurtz, Tony Award winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, ...The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award nominated director and playwright Robert O'Hara (Slave Play, Bootycandy), and Obie Award winning director Whitney White (What to Send Up When It Goes Down, On Sugarland).

Support The Movement Theatre Company at:

ABOUT THE MOVEMENT THEATRE COMPANY



Founded in 2007, The Movement Theatre Company creates an artistic social movement by developing and producing herculean new work by artists of color. Under the leadership of David Mendizábal, Deadria Harrington, Eric Lockley, Taylor Reynolds and Ryan Dobrin, our work engages a multicultural audience in a rich theatrical dialogue, enlightens communities to important issues affecting our world, and empowers artists to celebrate the many sides of their unique voice. Through our work we refuel, affirm, and celebrate our resilience as people of color, embracing theater as a means of community building. The Movement has produced four New York/World Premiere productions including the Drama Desk-nominated 2018 production of Aleshea Harris' WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN directed by Whitney White and later seen at BAM, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre and American Repertory Theater. We've received critical acclaim from The New York Times, an Obie Award, a Drama Desk nomination, 5 AUDELCO Award nominations, and the Game Changer Award by The Common Good. We've been an artistic home and launching pad to artists who include Whitney White, Aleshea Harris, Sinan Zafar, Jonathan McCrory, Dede Ayite, Harrison David Rivers, Qween Jean, Cha See, David Mendizábal and Antoinette Nwandu.

For more information visit: https://www.themovementtheatrecompany.org/