Joe Tapper Will Lead Sean Daniels' THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Next Year

The play previously ran at 59E59 in 2019.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN, Plus Two Week Extension! Photo 1 Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW
Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experien Photo 3 Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experience
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Starring John Rubinstein Will Return Off-Broadway in Octo Photo 4 EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Starring John Rubinstein Will Return in October

Joe Tapper Will Lead Sean Daniels' THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Next Year

Sean Daniels' autobiographical comedy THE WHITE CHIP will begin at The Frankel Theater at MCC Theater Space this January in a new production starring Joe Tapper (Broadway's You Can't Take It With You) and directed by Tony Award® nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons).

The play previously ran at 59E59 in 2019.

Producers for THE WHITE CHIP include Emmy®- and Tony®-winning John Larroquette (‘Night Court,’ How to Succeed...), Tony® winner and 2023 Emmy® nominee Annaleigh Ashford (currently starring in the hit Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd), renowned recovery activist and author Ryan Hampton, and the nonprofit organization The Recovery Project.

Tickets for THE WHITE CHIP will go on-sale at a later date to be announced.

About THE WHITE CHIP

Steven is on top of the world: he’s married, has good friends, and is steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country. He also happens to be an alcoholic spinning out of control.

Follow his life from first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, all the way to rock bottom, where he carves an unusual path to sobriety. The White Chip is a wry and wild theatrical journey to recovery.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Off-Broadway Cast Recording Available to Stream Now Photo
MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Off-Broadway Cast Recording Available to Stream Now

The original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of Millennials Are Killing Musicals has been released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, September 15. Find out where to listen here!

2
The New Group Reveals 2023-24 Season, Featuring Cynthia Nixon, Taylor Trensch and More Photo
The New Group Reveals 2023-24 Season, Featuring Cynthia Nixon, Taylor Trensch and More

The New Group has announced its complete 2023-2024 Season.  As previously announced, the season launches with Sabbath’s Theater. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

3
Claire Ayoubs THE GYNOKID Continues Residency At The Kraine Theater This Fall & Winter Photo
Claire Ayoub's THE GYNOKID Continues Residency At The Kraine Theater This Fall & Winter

There are three chances left to catch Claire Ayoub's award-winning solo comedy show The GynoKid during its 2023 residency at The Kraine Theater! 

4
Photos: ANNE BEING FRANK Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Photos: ANNE BEING FRANK Opens Off-Broadway

Anne Being Frank by Australian playwright Ron Elisha opened Off - Broadway on Tuesday, September 12. The World premiere production runs until October 29 at 28th Street Theatre in New York City.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You