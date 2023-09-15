Joe Tapper Will Lead Sean Daniels' THE WHITE CHIP Off-Broadway Next Year

Sean Daniels' autobiographical comedy THE WHITE CHIP will begin at The Frankel Theater at MCC Theater Space this January in a new production starring Joe Tapper (Broadway's You Can't Take It With You) and directed by Tony Award® nominee Sheryl Kaller (Next Fall, Mothers & Sons).

The play previously ran at 59E59 in 2019.

Producers for THE WHITE CHIP include Emmy®- and Tony®-winning John Larroquette (‘Night Court,’ How to Succeed...), Tony® winner and 2023 Emmy® nominee Annaleigh Ashford (currently starring in the hit Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd), renowned recovery activist and author Ryan Hampton, and the nonprofit organization The Recovery Project.

Tickets for THE WHITE CHIP will go on-sale at a later date to be announced.

About THE WHITE CHIP

Steven is on top of the world: he’s married, has good friends, and is steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country. He also happens to be an alcoholic spinning out of control.

Follow his life from first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, all the way to rock bottom, where he carves an unusual path to sobriety. The White Chip is a wry and wild theatrical journey to recovery.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg