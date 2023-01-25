Jimonn Cole Joins the Cast of BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company

Jimonn Cole (Hillary & Clinton) will join the cast of black odyssey at Classic Stage Company, written by Marcus Gardley (upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, The House That Will Not Stand) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'). black odyssey will begin previews on Thursday, February 9, with an opening night set for Sunday, February 26, and will run through March 26, 2023.

Jimonn Cole will take over the role of "Paw Sidin," replacing the previously announced Keith Randolph Smith who is dealing with an ongoing injury and has had to step away from the production.

Cole joins a cast which also includes James T. Alfred (National Tour of Jitney) as "Deus," Tẹmídayọ Amay (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) as "Benevolence," Harriett D. Foy ("P-Valley") as "Aunt Tee," Marcus Gladney Jr. (Choir Boy) as "Malachai Lincoln," Sean Boyce Johnson ("For Life") as "Ulysses Lincoln," Adrienne C. Moore ("Orange is the New Black") as "Alsendra Sabine," Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat) as "Artez Sabine," and D. Woods (For Colored Girls...) as "Nella P. Lincoln."

Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African-American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

black odyssey was originally developed and produced at the Denver Center Theatre Company, a division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Kent Thompson, Artistic Director.

black odyssey will feature set design by David Goldstein, costume design by Kindall Almond, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by UptownWorks, prop supervision by Alexander Wylie, music direction by Linda Tillery, co-music direction by Molly Holm, choreography by Aquila Kikora Franklin. Associate Director/Choreographer is PJ Johnnie JR. Jakob W. Plummer serves as Production Stage Manager and TaTyana Smith serves as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by X Casting and Victor Vazquez, CSA.

Single tickets for black odyssey start at $70, and are now on sale.

ABOUT Classic Stage Company



Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

Theatre: us/ Barack in Hillary & Clinton (Golden Theatre), Grey in The Plot (Yale Repertory Theatre), Flip in Our Lady of 121st Street (Signature Theatre), Brutus/Malcolm X in Julius/X (The Acting Company), Dr. Stockman in Public Enemy (Pearl Theatre), Slank in Peter and the Starcatcher (National Tour), Dwight Barnes in The Recommendation (Old Globe Theatre), Walter Lee in A Raisin In The Sun (Crossroads Theatre), Jerome Kisembe in Ruined (OSF), Antonio in Twelfth Night (OSF), Lorenzo in Merchant of Venice (OSF), Willie in The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter (NYTW), Rev. James Bevel in The Conscientious Objector (Keen Co. NYC), Soldier 3 in Iphigenia 2.0 (Signature Theatre), Citizen Barlow in Gem Of The Ocean (Arena Stage), Cowboy in The Last Black Cowboy (Linhart Theatre NYC), Malcolm in Macbeth (NJ Shakespeare Theatre), Porter in PULLMAN CAR HIAWATHA (Keen Co. NYC), David Keaton in The Exonerated, Guard in Museum (Keen Co. NYC), Tom in Puddn'head Wilson (The Acting Co.), Benvolio u/s in Romeo And Juliet (Ahmanson Theatre CA), Roderigo in Othello (Shakespeare Theatre), Caliban in The Tempest (Shakespeare Theatre), Mads Moen in Peer Gynt (Shakespeare Theatre), Fenton in Merry Wives Of Windsor (Shakespeare Theatre), Interpretor in All's Well That Ends Well (Shakespeare Theatre), Bembo in Red Noses (Juilliard), Orlando in As You Like It (Juilliard). Film: Broken Symphony, Spinning Into Butter. Television: "The Equalizer," "The Blacklist," "Blunt," "God Friended Me," "Madam Secretary," "Blue Bloods," "Untitled McQueen/Carnahan Project," "One Life To Live," "The Exonerated," "Hate."