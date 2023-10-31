Jes Tom Will Bring LESS LONELY to Greenwich House Theater, Presented by Elliot Page

Academy Award-nominated actor, director, producer, and writer Elliot Page, along with award-winning producers Mike & Carlee Productions, have announced a special engagement of Jes Tom's Less Lonely, a one-person comedy about sex in the face of death, gender transition on the brink of oblivion, and the search for love at the end of the world.

This strictly limited six-week engagement begins previews on Wednesday, November 28, at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), ahead of a December 11 opening night. Tickets, beginning at $39, are available now at Click Here. A limited number of rush tickets are available for $30 exclusively through TodayTix on the day of the show.

“Less Lonely is a triumph. I laughed until I hurt, and I resonated with Jes's insights on sex, gender, grief, and more. Go to the show to cackle, to be moved, and to revel in the brilliance of Jes Tom,” said Page.

Less Lonely comes to the Greenwich House Theater after playing a sold out engagement at the Cherry Lane Theatre, as well as shows across North America. Less Lonely is directed Off-Broadway by Em Weinstein, presented by Elliot Page and produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.

The performance schedule is as follows: Monday - Friday at 7pm and Saturdays at 5:30pm and 8pm. There will be no show on December 25 or January 1. There will be an added performance on Sunday, December 31 at 5:30pm. For more information, please check the website: Click Here

JES TOM (Writer and Performer) is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer, gleefully providing the trans, queer, Asian American, millennial twink perspective that everyone never knew they wanted. They are a story editor on HBO Max's “Our Flag Means Death.” Jes can be seen & heard in the Hulu Feature Crush, HBO Max's “Love Life,” Adult Swim's “Tuca & Bertie,” and on their own digital series “Dear Jes,” for Netflix's The Most. Their writing has been published by Reductress, Shondaland, and Condé Nast's Them, and they wrote for the Audible/Broadway Video series “Hot White Heist,” produced by Alan Cumming. Jes has been featured in The New York Times, Vice, Ozy, Forbes, NowThis, Vulture's Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2021, and were selected as a New Face at the 2021 Just For Laughs Festival.

Em Weinstein (he/him) (Director) is an award-winning transgender writer/director for television, film and theater. Recent directing projects include: Comedy of Errors at The Old Globe and four episodes of the final season of “The L Word: Generation Q.” As a playwright, Em has developed work with Rattlestick, New York Theater Workshop and Working Theater, and was a staff writer on Amazon's “A League of Their Own.” Em's short film In France Michelle is a Man's Name played at festivals around the world, winning two Academy Award Qualifying Grand Jury Prizes for Best Narrative Short. While getting his M.F.A. at Yale School of Drama, Em directed the first workshop production of Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris. Em graduated summa cum laude from Smith College and is repped by CAA and Adventure Media.

ELLIOT PAGE is an Academy Award-nominated actor, a director, a producer, a writer, and a New York Times bestselling author known for his indelible on-screen presence in both tentpole and art house films. Elliot's critically acclaimed debut book, a memoir entitled Pageboy, was published around the world in June 2023 and debuted at #1 on The New York Times' Bestseller List. Elliot currently stars as “Viktor Hargreeves” in one of Netflix's most successful global series, “The Umbrella Academy,” which recently wrapped production for its highly anticipated fourth and final season. Up next, Elliot stars in Close To You, a drama feature directed by BAFTA winner Dominic Savage, which Elliot also co-wrote and produced. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Elliot's acting credits include Juno, Inception, Whip It, Freeheld, Into the Forest, Talullah, and My Days of Mercy. With his production company, Page Boy Productions, Elliot develops and produces entertaining, original, and socially responsible stories. The company seeks creators and content from underrepresented communities and uplifts collaborators who have been denied equitable access to mainstream Hollywood. Both on and offscreen, Elliot continues to be a passionate champion of the LGBTQ+ community and an advocate for social justice.