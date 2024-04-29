Emily Saliers, Beth Malone & More to Star in A NIGHT WITH AN INDIGO GIRL Benefit Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out of the Box Theatrics will present A Night with An Indigo Girl, a one-night-only, pre-Pride benefit performance, featuring Emily Saliers of The Indigo Girls, Tony nominees Beth Malone and Elizabeth Stanley, and Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder. The benefit will take place on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the company’s new home at 154 Christopher Street.



Tickets for the performance are now on sale at Ovation Tix. All ticket proceeds are tax deductible and will support the developmental workshop of Starstruck.



The evening will explore Emily’s journey with The Indigo Girls, and includes performances of Indigo Girls’ favorites by Emily Saliers; new music from Saliers’ musical, Starstruck by Beth Malone, Elizabeth Stanley, and Claybourne Elder, accompanied by Cynthia Meng (Lempicka, Suffs, Company); a screening of Emily’s documentary; and a Q&A with Emily Saliers. Murray Hill (“Life & Beth”) will host the evening.



As previously announced, Starstruck is slated to have an industry-only presentation with Out of the Box on May 31, 2024.



OUT OF THE BOX THEATRICS

was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert

Brown’s The Last 5 Years (New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical).



OOTB’s programming of 154 has been made possible by an arrangement with ChaShaMa. Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists and over 150 small businesses, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.

