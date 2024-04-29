Len Cariou And Chris Domig to Star in Sea Dog Theater's TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sea Dog Theater will present an exclusive one-night only event at New York's historic Harmonie Club (4 East 60th St.) that features Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee Len Cariou, and Sea Dog Theater's Artistic Director Chris Domig in an encore performance of their critically acclaimed production of Mitch Albom's Tuesdays with Morrie, by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Albom, directed by Erwin Maas.

The fundraiser takes place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 7pm. Tickets $250 and up. A ticket includes access to the performance starting at 7:30pm (90 minutes), and an open bar until 10pm. Doors open at 7pm. Business casual attire encouraged. For info and to purchase tickets go to https://www.seadogtheater.org.

Tuesdays with Morrie is the humorous and poignant story of career-obsessed journalist Mitch Albom, who sixteen years after graduation serendipitously learns that his former sociology professor Morrie is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease. What starts as a simple visit, turns into a weekly pilgrimage and the last class in the meaning of life.

Sea Dog Theater is additionally produced by Dan Swern, Managing Director. The production team includes Guy de Lancey (Set, Light & Costume Design), Eamon Goodman (Sound Design), Chris White (Sound Mixer) and James FitzSimmons (Production Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Lila Barth

