Listen: TWITS IN PERIL Launches New Season, Starring Christian Boyle, Lillian White & More

Following the success of audio comedy Twits in Love, the Broadway Podcast Network will release a new season of the self-proclaimed “steampunk distraction” by Tom Alan Robbins with Twits in Peril.

Listen to the new episode below!

Twits in Peril continues the tale, with Michael Urie as well-to-do club owner Cyril Chippington-Smythe, who never met a wager he didn’t like. When his old friends, Ford (Nik Walker) and Lincoln (James Rana), bet him that he can't survive living like an average citizen named “Johny” for a week, he jumps in with both feet and his cousin Binky (Christian Borle) jumps with him. Alas, his stream-powered valet Bentley (Dakin Matthews) must stay at home or his secret identity will be impossible to conceal. Guided by his grocery delivery-person Ernie (Fergie L. Philippe), Cyril attempts to blend in with the crush of humanity but without Bentley's help he soon finds himself embroiled in one misunderstanding after another.

Listen for appearances from Mary Testa as Cyril's Aunt Hypatia, Stephen DeRosa as the eccentric C. Langford Cheeseworth, and Lillias White as a disembodied, omnipotent voice. The cast also includes Stephen Berger, Katy Blake, Helen Cespede, Lilli Cooper, Ann Harada, Noa Lev-Ari, Jacob Smith, Nick Sullivan, Wesley Taylor, Rachel York,and Teddy Yudain.



The Twits series is created by Tom Alan Robbins. Twits in Peril is co-directed by Robbins and Dori Berinstein, and produced by Berinstein, Alan Seales, and Broadway Podcast Network. Sound design and editing is by Brett Ashleigh, sound engineering by Seales and Brittany Bigalow. Liz Armstrong executive produces the series.

