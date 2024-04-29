Brian Quijada Will Emcee Ensemble Studio Theatre's 2024 Gala Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Studio Theatre will host its Spring 2024 Benefit on Tuesday, May 7 at City Winery, celebrating EST’s past, present, and future. Now in their 55th season, the Benefit evening will mark key milestones in the award-winning company’s history, including the 30th anniversaries of the Playwrights Unit and Youngblood, and the 25th anniversary of the EST/Sloan Project.

Directed by Colette Robert and featuring Brian Quijada as Emcee, the May event will include performances by Quijada, Sasha Diamond, Cristina Pitter, Deandre Sevon, Eric R. Williams, and The US Open (Steven Boyer, Alex Mandell, Bobby Moreno, Alfredo Narciso, Diana Oh, and Shawn Randall).

The Benefit will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at City Winery (25 11th Avenue). It will begin at 7:00 PM with cocktails and light bites followed by performances at 8:00 PM. The evening with conclude with dancing and dessert. Key sponsors include Donna R. Ward; Jay and Marilyn Lubell; and Jill and Bob Jaffe.

ABOUT Ensemble Studio Theatre

Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) is a Hell’s Kitchen-based, Off-Broadway theatre focused on the development of new work and voices since its founding by Curt Dempster in 1968. In those 55 years, EST has developed thousands of new American plays and has grown into a company of over 600 actors, directors, playwrights, designers, and stage managers. EST's mission is to develop and produce original, provocative, and authentic new work. A dynamic community committed to a collaborative process, EST is dedicated to inclusion across all aspects of identity and perspective, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexuality, physical or mental ability, physical or mental health, and recovery, while acknowledging and working to end systemic marginalization and oppression at all levels of its organization. EST discovers and nurtures new voices and supports artists throughout their creative lives. This extraordinary support and commitment to inclusivity are essential to yield extraordinary work.





