The Braata Singers to Present STILL STANDING Off-Broadway in May

THE BRAATA SINGERS will mark their 15th Anniversary with STILL STANDING, a jubilant Off-Broadway celebration of Caribbean music and folklore. This highly theatrical concert presentation promises to be a fusion of tradition and innovation, featuring a repertoire that showcases both the cherished favorites of The Braata Singers over the past decade and a half, as well as daring new arrangements that breathe fresh life into timeless songs.

THE BRAATA SINGERS: STILL STANDING is presented by Braata Productions at 154 on Christopher (154 Christopher Street between Washington and Greenwich Streets in the West Village.) Performances run May 6 - 19, Monday & Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 5pm. Tickets are $59.15, available at www.braataproductions.org.

In addition to honoring their own milestone anniversary, THE BRAATA SINGERS: STILL STANDING also pays homage to the significant independence milestones being celebrated by the islands of Grenada (50 years), St Lucia (45 years), St Vincent (45 years), and Haiti (220 years) this year. Through the power of music, STILL STANDING will weave together a tapestry of cultural richness and diversity, exploring the rhythms, melodies, and stories that have shaped these nations and their people. STILL STANDING will take audiences on a journey through the heart and soul of parts of the Caribbean. Through stirring harmonies and powerful vocals, the Braata Singers will bring to life the spirit of resilience, pride, and joy that characterizes these island nations. Join us as we raise our voices in celebration of 15 years of musical excellence and the enduring spirit of independence that unites us all.

The program will include a medley of songs by Jamaican reggae legend Jimmy Cliff Medley, the Haitian folk song Yellow Bird, Love Is A Funny Likkle Ting, The Impossible Dream from Broadway's The Man of La Mancha, the inspirational He Reigns Forever and a Bob Marley medley featuring One Love, among others.

THE BRAATA SINGERS is under the direction of Andrew Clarke (the AUDELCO Award winning Best Musical Flambeaux) with a production team that includes script writer & co-artistic director Karl O'Brian Williams (Jamaican Actor Boy Award winning Best Plays The Black That I Am and Not About Eve), musical director Joel Edwards, and movement director Jermaine Rowe (Broadway's The Lion King and Fela).

Braata Productions is dedicated to giving Caribbean and Caribbean-American artistes a platform through which to showcase their work and talents. Braata is a Jamaican colloquial term meaning 'more,' which is what this company aspires to do -- give its supporters and audiences something more at all times. Started by actor/singer Andrew Clarke in May 2009, the goal for Braata has always been to provide entertainment and education to their patrons and give voice to diverse experiences, performers, writers and directors. The company aims to authentically represent the culture of the Caribbean islands and to prioritize cultivating and re-telling Caribbean stories and legends for generations to come.

