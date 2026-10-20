Jenn Colella, Zachary Noah Piser and More to Join SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Benefit Concert

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The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will present “Sing Out For Freedom: The Sound of New York” a benefit concert taking place on Monday, November 9th at 7:30 p.m. at the NYU Skirball Center at 566 LaGuardia Place. The annual “Sing Out For Freedom” event was established to shine a light on social injustices and civil rights issues through an unforgettable, curated night, featuring song, spoken word, and other performing arts.

This 24th edition of the annual concert event will honor renowned publisher Penguin Random House, for their work in challenging book banning in New York state. It will also open the NYCLU's 75th anniversary year of programming and celebrate decades of milestone accomplishments.

The lineup includes Bernie Wagenblast (legendary voice of the New York City subway system), Tony Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs, Ragtime), Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Zachary Noah Piser (Maybe Happy Ending, Redwood), Victoria Shaw (Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee), Gianmarco Soresi (stand-up comedian and social media sensation), Jenn Colella (Come from Away, Suffs) Alex Joseph Grayson (The Outsiders, Parade), and Liana Stampur (Sing Out for Freedom founder).

The “Sing Out For Freedom” concert was created to highlight social injustices and civil rights issues through song, spoken word, and other performing arts. Each year, artists illuminate the NYCLU and the ACLU's wins for civil rights and liberties and the struggles that must continue. Past participants have included Tom Hanks, Patti Smith, Padma Lakshmi, Ariana DeBose, Peppermint, Hayley Kiyoko, Cheyenne Jackson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Kushner, Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, Phillipa Soo, John Leguizamo, and more.

“Sing Out For Freedom” was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 08 Hrs 51 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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