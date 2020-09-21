Javier Munoz, Christiane Noll, Erin Leddy, Brandon Contreras Set For Play Reading Fridays' NEXT FALL

Play Reading Fridays will present the show on Friday, September 25th at 7:00pm.

Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Erin Leddy (Crossroads), and Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous) will star in this coming Friday's virtual reading of Geoffrey Naufft's NEXT FALL. Mr. Muñoz will tackle the role of Adam, with Ms. Noll taking on Arlene. Ms. Leddy has been cast as Holly, with Mr. Contreras as Brandon. The roles of Luke as Butch will be cast shortly. Co-artistic producer Alison Tanney will helm the production.

Producers and Artistic Directors of Play Reading Fridays, Tanney and Tim Realbuto, created the bi-monthly reading series while NYC theatre is dark. Their past productions include "The Shape of Things" starring Realbuto and Tony Award winner Lena Hall, "The Glass Menagerie" starring Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner and Erika Henningsen, "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead" starring Jack DiFalco and Emma Hunton, "Red Light Winter" starring Joe Carroll and Janine DiVita, "The Understudy" starring Leslie Margherita and Andrew Kober, "In A Dark Dark House" starring Realbuto and Nick Gaswirth, and most recently "Dinner With Friends" starring Jackie Burns and Kenita Miller.

NEXT FALL is about two gay men in a committed relationship with a twist, with one, Luke, being devoutly religious and the other, Adam, an atheist. The play revolves around their five-year relationship and how they make it work despite their differences. However, when an accident changes everything, Adam must turn to Luke's family for support and answers.

The play's original Broadway director, Sheryl Kaller, will join the cast and Ms. Tanney for a post-show Q&A.

Play Reading Fridays does not charge ticket admission, but a $5-$10 donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit www.PlayReadingFridays.com for a link to where you can watch the livestream.

