James Harkness And Leigh Zimmerman Featured On New Podcast THE VORACIOUS STUDENT

Olivier Award Winner Leigh Zimmerman (Chicago,), Ain't Too Proud star James Harkness, Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock) and Johann George are the initial guests on The Voracious Student. The new podcast launched on July 30 with four episodes.

The Voracious Student is a podcast for all the eternal students out there. Broadway actor, student of life and aspiring renaissance man Denis Lambert (A Chorus Line, Doctor Zhivago) will interview guests from the theatre world and beyond at every stage of their life journey. New episodes will be released every Thursday.

The Voracious Student is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and at www.thevoraciousstudent.com.

The Voracious Student is produced by Miles J. Sternfeld.

