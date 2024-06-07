James Andrew Fraser Joins the Cast of Joe Thristino's BRINGER OF DOOM Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMES Andrew Fraser has joined the cast of Joe Thristino's comedy coming to, New York: BRINGER OF DOOM, the 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf' for the 21st Century black-comedy.

BRINGER OF DOOM (OFF-BROADWAY PREMIERE)

WARNING: Profanity, Mature Themes, Drug & Alcohol Use

With a surprise visit from her estranged mother and her mother's young lover on tap, Lotte enlists an alcoholic ex-stand-up comedian to brutally "roast" the maligned pair at dinner. As the night ensues, however, even darker ulterior motives come to light and events take a madcap, morbid turn that nobody saw coming.

JULY 25 - AUGUST 25 (PREVIEWS: Thursday. July 25 @ 7:00 p.m.; Friday. July 26 @ 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 27 @ 3:00 pm; OPENING: Saturday, July 27 @ 7:00 pm. This is the link to the 20% discounted preview tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1181567/prm/PREVIEW. Use the code 'PREVIEW' at checkout for those indicated shows.)

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, New York City; Production directed by Mark Koenig, A Skimble Skamble Production.

James Andrew Fraser

an international actor of stage and screen - is excited to get back on the stage in this hilarious and outrageous play" Bringer of Doom" began his career in the film "Trafford Road" (which he co-produced) for the Edmonton International Film Festival. Today, you can see him in featured roles in "The Enemy Within," "Bull," "Blue Bloods," and "The Blacklist," and a star-turn in "TAPE" a series he directed, co-wrote, and produced which was on Amazon Prime for two years and is now available on Amazon VOD; and "Dark Horse" (a series on BRTBTV with over half-a-million followers). He is currently in pre-production with "Gabriel's Inferno," a series based on the NY Times Bestselling Books. of whuch he has a leading role.He also just wrapped one of the Leads in the Feature "Family Hug" opposite Eric Roberts & "Tuesday's Flu" alongisde Oscar-nominated, Jackie Earle Haley, Ross Marquand, and Daniel Roebuck, which will be releasing later this year.

