JULIUS CAESAR Uncut to be Presented At The American Theatre Of Actors This Summer

Producer Jake Minter is teaming with one of New York's last original off-off Broadway theatre organizations, the American Theatre of Actors to bring one of Shakespeare's politically charged and all-too-timely plays back to live theatre in a rarely seen uncut version.

JULIUS CAESAR - June 21 - July 2 at American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th St, New York City.

Reminiscent of Orson Welles' version of the 1930s, this modernized in timeframe version offers up a devastating hypothesis of how Fascism and Communism can overthrow Democracy. Shakespeare's masterpiece about conspiracy, government overthrow, corruption, and greed, begs the ironic question being asked today in political arenas - which side is the right side?

Production directed by the founder and artistic director of the American Theatre of Actors, James Jennings with James C. Gavin as Caesar (June 21-28) with Alan Hasnas assuming the role after that. The ensemble cast includes David Allard, Nicolás Capella, Curtis Cunningham, Samuel B. Dolman, Billy Gillen, Leonardo Gómez, Sam Hardy, Meeno Morales, Sophie Morrison, Connor O'Shea, Dustin Pazar, and Jonathan Gregory Power - and featuring Jane Culley.*

(Ms.Culley appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association)

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/julius-caesar-tickets-640241147507

$17(plus fees) use "EarlyBird" discount code online (offer ends June13)

$22 (plusfees) use "HailCaesar" discount code online (offer runs June 14-20)

$27 (plus fees) use "Et tu Brute" discount code online (General Admission)

$30 at the door - CASH only