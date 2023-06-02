JULIUS CAESAR Uncut to be Presented At The American Theatre Of Actors This Summer

This modernized in timeframe version offers up a devastating hypothesis of how Fascism and Communism can overthrow Democracy.

By:
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Photo 1 A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, DANCIN', NEW YORK, NEW YORK and More Win 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 2 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 3 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!

Producer Jake Minter is teaming with one of New York's last original off-off Broadway theatre organizations, the American Theatre of Actors to bring one of Shakespeare's politically charged and all-too-timely plays back to live theatre in a rarely seen uncut version.

JULIUS CAESAR - June 21 - July 2 at American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th St, New York City.

Reminiscent of Orson Welles' version of the 1930s, this modernized in timeframe version offers up a devastating hypothesis of how Fascism and Communism can overthrow Democracy. Shakespeare's masterpiece about conspiracy, government overthrow, corruption, and greed, begs the ironic question being asked today in political arenas - which side is the right side?

Production directed by the founder and artistic director of the American Theatre of Actors, James Jennings with James C. Gavin as Caesar (June 21-28) with Alan Hasnas assuming the role after that. The ensemble cast includes David Allard, Nicolás Capella, Curtis Cunningham, Samuel B. Dolman, Billy Gillen, Leonardo Gómez, Sam Hardy, Meeno Morales, Sophie Morrison, Connor O'Shea, Dustin Pazar, and Jonathan Gregory Power - and featuring Jane Culley.*
(Ms.Culley appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association)
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/julius-caesar-tickets-640241147507

$17(plus fees) use "EarlyBird" discount code online (offer ends June13)
$22 (plusfees) use "HailCaesar" discount code online (offer runs June 14-20)
$27 (plus fees) use "Et tu Brute" discount code online (General Admission)
$30 at the door - CASH only




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present NuWORKS 2023 Featuring New Work by Asian-American A Photo
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present NuWORKS 2023 Featuring New Work by Asian-American Artists

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present NuWorks 2023, the annual experimental series of self-created work from innovative and diverse artists exploring an eclectic range of genres and techniques using poetry, text, dance, and music.

2
SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in July Photo
SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in July

Sesame Street the Musical is bringing those sunny days back to New York City this summer. The musical, which made its world premiere with a sold-out run last fall, will return to Off-Broadway at Theatre 555.

3
Marchánt Davis, Gizel Jimenez & More to be Featured in The New Groups FREEFEST Photo
Marchánt Davis, Gizel Jimenez & More to be Featured in The New Group's FREEFEST

The New Group will present the debut of FreeFest, a weeklong festival of FREE play readings and panel discussions, featuring new works that embrace radical expression.

4
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Extends One Week Through July 16 Photo
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Extends One Week Through July 16

The international musical and dance sensation Notre Dame de Paris announced a one-week extension for its return New York engagement.

More Hot Stories For You

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present NuWORKS 2023 Featuring New Work by Asian-American ArtistsPan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present NuWORKS 2023 Featuring New Work by Asian-American Artists
SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in JulySESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL to Return Off-Broadway in July
Marchánt Davis, Gizel Jimenez & More to be Featured in The New Group's FREEFESTMarchánt Davis, Gizel Jimenez & More to be Featured in The New Group's FREEFEST
NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Extends One Week Through July 16NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Extends One Week Through July 16

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video Video: Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Video
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS Video
Jordan E. Cooper Talks AIN'T NO MO' Tony Nominations on CBS
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You