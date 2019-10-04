Irondale Presents Politically Charged 2019-2020 Season In Brooklyn

Irondale, Brooklyn's leading arts space whose unbounded explorations expose the transformational nature of theater, announces a politically relevant and emotionally charged 2019-2020 season to provoke change through conversation and understanding. Beginning with their 10-week To Protect, Serve and Understand workshop series on October 15, Irondale's season highlights will also include a public reading of Murrow's Boys, December 6, Bertolt Brecht's The Good Person of Szechwan, January 29-February 22, and the female centered On Women theater festival March 4-21.

With this season, a dynamic commentary on the world and its current events from a moral and ethical perspective, the ensemble will spend time in the studio this winter with Irondale's 2011 theater piece, Murrow's Boys. This iteration will prepare the company for a public reading on December 6 to investigate with audiences, the importance of the news, how and from where it is consumed and what value it holds. Heavily inspired by Stanley Cloud and Lynn Olson's The Murrow Boys: Pioneers on the Front Lines of Broadcast Journalist, interjected with journalist William Shirer's Berlin Diary and works by Pulitzer Prize reporter David Halberstam, the piece is a history of broadcast news, distilled through the lens of a few men during World War II that went on to shape the next generations of journalists.

The ensemble will also present part two of their three-part series Brecht in Exile, with The Good Person of Szechuan,January 29-February 22. Following the 2019 premiere of The Life of Galileo, this second installation of a larger series follows a young prostitute as she struggles to lead a life that is "good" according to the morality taught by the Gods, and the impossibility of living up to that standard in society as it is presently configured.

Late winter, Irondale will also call upon female playwrights to submit works for their two-week On Women theater festival, March 4-21. Placing the female perspective in the spotlight and providing a platform to discuss the issues they are tacking in these times; this unique festival will present three different works to explore the power and diversity of the feminine experience.

October 15-December 10: To Protect, Serve and Understand workshop series - Irondale invites the New York Police Department and local civilians to join them in a community program that employs theatrical improvisation to build communication and empathy between officers and the communities they are responsible to protect and serve.

December 6: Murrow's Boys public reading - The Irondale Ensemble's new devised theater piece uses the words and adventures of these intrepid reporters to investigate the questions: Is news important today, where do we get it, and why should it matter?

December 13-14: To Protect, Serve and Understand, Cycle 8 public performance

January 29-February 22: The Good Person of Szechuan - A tale, told with music and humor, of a poor woman who receives a bag of gold from the gods, and is torn in two as she tries to help all her struggling friends but take care of herself at the same time.

March 4-21: On Women Festival - A theater festival that celebrates the experiences of women.

March 24-May 19: To Protect, Serve and Understand workshop series

May 22-23: To Protect, Serve and Understand, Cycle 9 public performance.

Irondale is located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York. The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You