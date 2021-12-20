Irish Rep Cancels Performances of THE STREETS OF NEW YORK Through December 26

Irish Repertory Theater is cancelling performances of The Streets Of New York through December 26, 2021. The Streets Of New York will resume performances on December 27, 2021.

The cast features Amy Bodnar (Oklahoma!) as Susan Fairweather, Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Alida Bloodgood, Richard Henry (Kiss My Aztec!) as Dermot Puffy, David Hess (Sunset Boulevard) as Gideon Bloodgood, Ben Jacoby (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Mark Livingston, Justin Keyes (How To Succeed...) as Brendan Badger, Daniel J. Maldonado (Newsies) as Patrick Fairweather/Duke Vlad, Polly McKie (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Dolly Puffy, Jordan Tyson ("The Chair") as Dixie Puffy, Ryan Vona (Once the Musical) as Paul Fairweather, Price Waldman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Edwards and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) as Lucy Fairweather.

The Streets of New York is adapted, directed & features original music by Charlotte Moore (Meet Me in St. Louis). Musical Direction is by Mark Hartman (Pageant) with choreography by Barry McNabb (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever). The Streets of New York will feature scenic design by Hugh Landwehr (Beyond the Horizon), costume design by Linda Fisher (The O'Casey Cycle), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Autumn Royal), sound design by M. Florian Staab (On Beckett), properties by Deirdre Brennan (The Dead, 1904) and hair & wig design by Robert-Charles Vallance (Jitney). Pamela Brusoski (A Child's Christmas in Wales) serves as Production Stage Manager, with April Kline (Disco Pigs) as Assistant Stage Manager.

Based on Dion Boucicault's play of the same name and with adaptation, songs & direction by Charlotte Moore, The Streets of New York was first staged at Irish Rep in 2002, when it was nominated for two Drama League Awards. The production also ran at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2003.

For more information visit: IrishRep.org.