Irish Rep Announces Summer 2021 Performances on Screen Featuring GHOSTING, THE CORDELIA DREAM and More

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today three Performance on Screen digital productions for their Summer 2021 season. Ghosting, by Anne O'Riordan and Jamie Beamish and directed for streaming by Jamie Beamish, will premiere on Tuesday June 22, 2021. The production, starring Anne O'Riordan, will run through Sunday July 4, 2021. The Cordelia Dream, by Marina Carr and directed by Joe O'Byrne, will premiere on Tuesday July 27, 2021, and run through Sunday August 8, 2021. George M. Cohan Tonight!: An Abridged Performance on Screen will premiere on Tuesday August 17, 2021, and run through Sunday August 29, 2021. For tickets and more information, visit IrishRep.org.

The Theatre Royal, Waterford & Throwin Shapes Production of

GHOSTING

By Anne O'Riordan and Jamie Beamish

Directed for streaming by Jamie Beamish

June 22 - July 4, 2021

Tickets available now

GHOSTING: noun; The practice of ending a personal relationship with somebody by suddenly, and without explanations, withdrawing from all communication. Sí never sleeps well. Sí never remembers her dreams. But she wakes up in the middle of the night to find Mark, who ghosted her six years ago, standing at the end of her bed in London. What the f*ck? Now she must face her demons and go back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Waterford. Home.

Ghosting will feature Anne O'Riordan as Síle and Andrew Macklin as the voice of Mark Kelly.

Ghosting features original music, sound design, and projections by Jamie Beamish, lighting by Dermot Quinn, and live video editing by Sean O'Sullivan. The production was originally directed for the stage by Aidan Kelly.

Irish Rep will present the North American premiere of Waterford natives Anne O'Riordan's ("Call the Midwife," "Doctors") and Jamie Beamish's ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls") tragic-comic new play. First premiering to sold-out audiences in London, O'Riordan and Beamish brought their collaboration home to Theatre Royal, Waterford in 2019. This production of Ghosting was streamed live online from Theatre Royal, Waterford in April 2021.

Irish Repertory Theatre wishes to thank the Howard Gilman Foundation.

THE CORDELIA DREAM

By Marina Carr

Directed by Joe O'Byrne

Starring Stephen Brennan and Danielle Ryan

Filmed at The New Theatre, Dublin

July 27 - August 8, 2021

Tickets available July 13

In a response to one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies, the North American premiere of Marina Carr's play comes to life on screen with the mysterious and tense confrontation of woman and man. When Woman, haunted by her dream of Cordelia and King Lear, confronts Man, their disturbed relationship is exposed. As his protégé, she has come seeking enlightenment, but he orders silence in exchange for artistry and concession. Fast forward five years, and she returns again for one final visit. Will the two be able to see eye to eye? Or will the meeting lead to mutually assured destruction? The Cordelia Dream continues to cement Marina Carr's status as one of Ireland's most acclaimed living playwrights with her deep insight into the complex nature of families and how we handle the darkness within.

The Cordelia Dream will feature Stephen Brennan ("The Tudors") and Danielle Ryan (Wild Mountain Thyme).

The Cordelia Dream features set design by Robert Ballagh, and compositions and sound design by David Downes.

Irish Rep is proud to present the North American premiere of The Cordelia Dream by Marina Carr, one of Ireland's most acclaimed living playwrights. Carr is the author of more than 20 published plays, and has won numerous awards, including The Irish Times' playwright award. The Cordelia Dream was commissioned by The Royal Shakespeare Company and closed their 2008 season at Wilton's Music Hall in London. Bonnie Timmerman is the Associate Producer.

Irish Repertory Theatre wishes to thank the Howard Gilman Foundation and The Ireland Institute in Dublin.

BumptyBump Productions

George M. Cohan TONIGHT!

An Abridged Performance on Screen

Written by Chip Deffaa

Starring Jon Peterson

Adapted for the screen by Jon Peterson

Originally directed for the stage by Chip Deffaa

August 17-29, 2021

Tickets available August 3

Take a trip through musical theatre history in this upbeat one-man journey through the life, music, and artistry of George M. Cohan. This Performance on Screen is a dazzling showcase that reveals the essence of the man, his music, and the era of show business he helped shape. Taking a look at the ride of Cohan's life, we learn he definitely meant it when he said, "Give My Regards to Broadway." Featuring hit songs such as "Over There," "Forty-Five Minutes From Broadway," "You're A Grand Old Flag," and "All Aboard For Broadway," this high-energy show is insightful and entertaining-a delightful salute to the American musical comedy.

George M. Cohan Tonight! is directed by Jon Peterson, from original direction by Chip Deffaa and features music direction by Michael Lavine; cinematography by Oliver Peng, Marc Perroquín, Mkhail Kniazev and Jon Waldman; lighting by Allison Hohman, Michael Kauffman, Oliver Peng, Marc Parroquín, Jon Waldman and Brandon Cheney; and costumes by Peter Sellers and Billy Hipkins.

George M. Cohan Tonight! had its Off-Broadway premiere at Irish Repertory Theatre in 2006. The production earned a Drama League Award nomination for Jon Peterson for the "Distinguished Performance Award" and a Drama Desk Award nomination for "Outstanding Solo Performance." This is an abridged version of that production, filmed specifically for digital distribution in December 2020.

The streaming performance schedule for all three productions is as follows, all times ET: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 3pm & 8pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. All performances include closed captions.

The Performances on Screen are free during their initial release, with a suggested donation of $25. Advance registration is required. A link to Irish Rep's viewing platform will be emailed to all attendees prior to the performance. Reservations are now open for Ghosting. Reservations for The Cordelia Dream will open on Tuesday July 13 at 2pm ET. Reservations for George M. Cohan Tonight! will open on Tuesday August 3 at 2pm ET.

Irish Repertory Theatre leapt into digital theatre in May of 2020 with full-length programming created during the COVID-19 shutdown. The resulting Performances on Screen include works by Brian Friel, James Joyce, Conor McPherson, Eugene O'Neill and more. After their initial public release, Irish Rep is proud to partner with Broadway on Demand to offer all productions for rent, allowing theater fans to watch (or re-watch) the productions that inspired Theatermania to call Irish Rep "the leader in streaming theater."

The Performances on Screen that are available to rent include Brian Friel's Molly Sweeney**; Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom, adapted from the novel Ulysses by James Joyce by Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann; Conor McPherson's The Weir; Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward, written and devised by Barry Day; Belfast Blues, written and performed by Geraldine Hughes; Give Me Your Hand with poems by Paul Durcan performed by Dermot Crowley and Dearbhla Molloy; Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet; On Beckett / In Screen, an exploration of the works of Samuel Beckett conceived and performed by Bill Irwin; Meet Me in St. Louis, adapted from the 1989 Broadway production and directed by Charlotte Moore; The Aran Islands by J.M. Synge, adapted and directed by Joe O'Byrne; and Little Gem, by Elaine Murphy and directed by Marc Atkinson Borrull. **Please note: Molly Sweeney is available to rent in North America only and is a limited release through September 7, 2021.

Rentals are $25 and will be available for 48 hours from the time of check-out. Irish Rep Members are eligible for discount and complimentary rentals. Learn more at irishrep.org/membership. To rent an Irish Rep production, audiences must register and view on Broadway on Demand at livestream.broadwayondemand.com/irish-rep.

Irish Repertory Theatre is committed to making theatre that is affordable and accessible. In pursuit of this goal, they have chosen to make this event free to the public. They ask that if you are in any position to support them, you might consider making a donation in conjunction with this digital event. Your contribution will ensure that they can continue to offer top-quality digital events, hire artists and actors, keep their staff employed, and be artistically and financially ready to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.