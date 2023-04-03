Immersive MURDER IN THE FIRST to Premiere Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Month

Broadway Murder Mysteries, an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company, is set to premiere their first public performance of MURDER IN THE FIRST, an interactive madcap murder mystery, at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013) on April 22nd, 2023 at 9pm.

"Turning our signature murder mystery game, Bullets On Broadway, into an immersive theatrical experience is taking one of our most popular themes to the next level. We've cast some of the best immersive theater talent in New York City to bring these hilarious roles to life and I can't wait to see the audience's reactions to the surprises we have planned," says Monica Hammond, founder of Broadway Murder Mysteries.

It's opening night of MURDER IN THE FIRST and you, the audience, assume the role of a member of the press and are ushered to the club below for the red carpet treatment before curtain, complete with a champagne reception, and a Q&A with the playwright, Billy Bergamont. While mingling with fellow members of the press and hobnobbing with Broadway royalty, you might notice something seems off on Off-Broadway tonight.

This highly anticipated theatrical tour de force features a versatile cast of four Broadway veterans, including award-winning actress Idina Mental, and fan-favorite performer Matthew Broadneck playing 28 different characters in what's sure to be roles of a lifetime. And you've been dying to review this show for weeks.

But, will the murders stay on stage? Or will you be called upon to use your investigative journalism background to help solve a real crime? There's only one way to find out: get tickets to MURDER IN THE FIRST, only at SoHo Playhouse for a limited-time!

Tickets for MURDER IN THE FIRST and more information can be found Click Here. The show plays Saturday, April 22nd at 9:00pm EST & Saturday, May 6th at 9:00pm EST. Only 50 tickets are available per performance and one VIP experience for a brave soul who's willing to play the Chief Theatre Critic and take a spot in the spotlight. The running time is 90 minutes, no intermission.

ABOUT BROADWAY MURDER MYSTERIES

Broadway Murder Mysteries is an immersive live entertainment murder mystery company founded by Broadway Entrepreneur, Monica Hammond. Broadway Murder Mysteries was created in March of 2020 when many Broadway performers, writers, and talent were out of work. The Broadway shut down had a huge impact on the theater community, and Broadway Murder Mysteries was created to give jobs to out of work talent, while creating something inherently theatrical that theater and mystery fans would love. A portion of all game and ticket sales goes to support the non-profit, Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

THE CAST

(Billy Bergamont) has performed, developed, and written interactive theater for over a decade. He got his training from Second city, iO Chicago, and the Strasberg Institute. He is a current company member with Drama Desk nominated Live in Theater, and What May Come Immersive. Theater Credits Include: Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Pirates of Penzance, and many many works of Shakespeare.

(Trip Fallinton) Recent Theater Credits: Our Lady of 121st Street dir. Phylicia Rashad (The Signature), Wolf in the River dir. Adam Rapp and Inanimate (The Flea), and A 24-Decade History of Popular Music dir. Taylor Mac/Niegel Smith (St. Ann's Warehouse), Then They Forgot About The Rest dir. David Mendizábal (Intar). Maki trained at the University of Texas at Austin and with the LAByrinth Theater Company as an Acting Fellow.

Emma K Campbell

(Megan Phan) studied The Classics at Idyllwild Arts Academy, Opera at Interlochen and Shakespeare at Sir Paul McCartney's LIPA in the U.K. Immersive Theater Credits: Touring company of Off-Broadway's The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told, America Immersion Theater, What May Come Immersive, and Broadway Murder Mysteries. When not fulfilling her desire to be Lucille Ball you can find her singing the National Anthem at Sky Blue Soccer or Road Runner Events, and she has opened for Broadway star Melissa Errico. She has performed in concerts alongside the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Andrea Martin, Debra Monk, and Neil Sedaka.

Imogen Finlayson

(Kaitlyn Chinnoweth) trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (New York) and the Cours Florent (Paris). She has been with Broadway Murder Mysteries since Fall 2022. She is currently playing The Twins in The Art of Killin It (Futureproof). Additional Theater Credits: Nightmare Gothic (Teatro SEA), John Wick 3: The Continental Experience (One Hanson), The Woman In Black (Mckittrick Hotel and tour), Which Way to the Ivy Covered Well (Rochester Fringe Festival), A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Hermitage), What May Arise (Rogue Theater Fest), Tamerlane (Poe Fest International) and many more. Film Credits: As They Run, Caprices, The Reunion, The Pack, Suicide Station, Come On Lets Go and more.

Angela Mansberry

(Sienna Stealer) is thrilled to be returning to the stage once again! A breakthrough star on Broadway at age 11, this aging child star and campy killer queen is what your grandpa would call "a hoot and a half". A drag host, singer, and writer, Angela hosts weekly events at Albatross Bar, Kween, and Alewife Brewing in Astoria and Sunnyside, Queens. She has graced the stages of Madison Square Garden, The Stonewall Inn, The Ditty, Rockbar, and some girl's grandma's living room for a Jersey bachelorette party. Follow: @AngelaMansberry

(Detective Edwina Drood) is a Brooklyn based actor, director, and immersive theatermaker. Off Broadway Credits: Centipede in James and the Giant Peach (Atlantic Theater Company), Lorena in the original Off Broadway cast of The Big One-Oh! (Atlantic Theater Company). Immersive Theater Credits: Edwin Pauley in Convention (The Irondale Center), Swing in Nellie Bly and the Women of Blackwell (Wildrence), Clio in The Order of the Golden Scribe (The Cell). Sarah is a resident company member with Drama Desk nominated immersive theater company Live In Theater, and is the founder and creative director of What May Come Immersive, currently in residency at the historic Harry Packer Mansion. www.sarahsutliff.com

John Wascavange

(Matthew Broadneck) Off-Broadway: I Spy A Spy. National Tour/Canadian Premiere: Murder For Two. Regional credits include: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Gulfshore Playhouse); Up And Away, A Grand Night For Singing, and 'S Wonderful (Pittsburgh CLO); The Cocoanuts (Utah Shakespeare Festival); A New Brain (Front Porch Theatricals); Candide (Quantum Theatre). John also wrote and starred in two web series: SMASH'd, a comedic theatrical clips commentary show for The Stage Network, and What A Drag, now streaming on Dekkoo. Twitter/Instagram: @JohnWascavage

Alison Wein

(Idina Mental) is originally from New Jersey and lives in New York. A graduate of NYU Tisch, Alison also studied abroad at RADA. Off Broadway Credits: Drunk Shakespeare and The Importance of Being Earnestly LGBTQ. Television Credits: Investigation Discovery's Mean Girl Murders and multiple national voiceover and on-camera commercials. Alison enjoys producing original work, writing scripts, and appearing in new media projects - especially anything funny. www.alisonwien.com

Samuel Van Wyk

(Understudy) is an actor/improvisor based out of NYC. He is a senior company member with New York Improv Theatre and ComedySportz NYC. Besides working as a performer and host with these companies, he also teaches corporate improv training. Favorite roles on stage include Hal in "Proof", Malcolm in "The Full Monty'', and Snoopy in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown!" www.samuelvanwyk.com

Kai Koren

(Understudy) is ecstatic to be making her Off-Broadway debut with Broadway Murder Mysteries! By day she plays Disney Princesses at children's birthday parties, by night you might catch her singing at Cast Party Open Mic at Birdland Jazz Club. She has performed musical theater and jazz all across South Florida, bringing her to venues such as the Palladium and Carnegie Hall.

Connect with Broadway Murder Mysteries

Instagram/Facebook

@bwaymysteries

Click Here

https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/murder-in-the-first