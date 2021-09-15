IAN McKELLEN ON STAGE To Make North American Online Premiere

Tony Award-winning producer Hunter Arnold has announced that his company TBD Pictures will release the North American streaming premiere of Sir Ian McKellen's one man show "Ian McKellen on Stage" Friday, September 17 through October 3, 2021via On The Stage streaming platform. Tickets can be purchased at www.ian80.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to community, amateur, educational and regional theaters affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Experience Ian McKellen like you've never seen him before in this limited presentation of the greatest roles of his career. Captured live with stunning clarity, this must-watch streaming event will remind you why you fell in love with theater to begin with. Directed by Sean Mathais, Ian McKellen on Stage was conceived by McKellen in honor of his eightieth birthday and in tribute to his illustrious sixty-year career onstage.

Called "heartfelt hilarity from a crusader of the stage" and "a love letter to theatre" by Michael Billington of London's The Guardian Ian on Stage takes the viewer from Shakespeare to Pinter and even to Tolkein,

After touring 80 theaters in the UK with all proceeds, over 3 Million GBP, going to UK regional theaters, the production was filmed by National Theatre Live during its run on the West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre. The streaming production is now being released to benefit community, amateur, educational and regional theaters affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

Hunter Arnold says, "While we are very fortunate that theater is coming back, local institutions have a long way to go before they will recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. Sir McKellen was so focused on supporting local theaters with this project in the UK, we thought it was only fitting that that support continues across the pond here in North America. These theaters, the work they produce, and the artists and workers they support are a crucial part of our culture. It's up to each of us to do as much as we can to bring them back stronger than they were before this crisis."

Recommended for ages 12 and up. The show runs 2 hours and 32 minutes. Tickets are $29.99 at www.ian80.com. Pre-order now for a $10 discount.