I, ANATOLIA to be Presented by Turkish American Repertory Theater

Turkish American Repertory Theater and Entertainment-TARTE- will start its 2021 season with the online production of " I ANATOLIA".

The Founder and Artistic Director of TARTE Ayse Eldek Richardson said " We are so excited about our show. This will be a great journey. For 18 weeks we will rediscover Anatolia. Each week we will have a new era and we will get to know the powerful women who lived in that time. Our cast is full of incredible talented and powerful women. We have actresses joining us from Turkey, England, Seattle, Memphis as well as NY. Our cast includes Lanna Joffrey, Defne Halman, Ayse Eldek, Aizzah Fatima, Sarah Sakaan, Meytal Navarro, Feryal Kilisli, Laura Caparotti, Ezgi Cohen, Ziba Turk, Clara Francesca, Anne Connolly, Nazli Benan Ozkaya. We can't wait to share these amazing performances with everyone"

Opening remarks will be on May 24th 2021 at 7pm. The monologue series starts on May 29th 2021 at 7pm at www.tarteusa.com