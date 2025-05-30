Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park's THE PANSY CRAZE is Coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Audible and Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures will present The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park and hosted by Mason Alexander Park. The first three live performances, directed by Johanna McKeon, of The Pansy Craze will play on Thursday, June 26; Friday, June 27; and Saturday, June 28 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, with all shows starting at 8:00pm. Special guest appearances for the June shows, as well as three additional performance dates, will be announced at a later date. Each episode of The Pansy Craze will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

Celebrate Pride Weekend 2025 with the raucous queer history none of us got in school! With the electricity of a cabaret and the intimacy of a piano bar, The Pansy Craze is a love letter to queer icons and those who celebrate them. In this variety show, Mason and some very special guests will transport the audience through time, spilling the hot tea your textbooks left out. Each evening will feature songs, sketches, and storytelling that dives into important moments in history when queerness was celebrated, commodified, and then criminalized.

Comments

Best Musical - Live Standings Maybe Happy Ending - 26% Operation Mincemeat - 21% Death Becomes Her - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds