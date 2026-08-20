Helder Guimarães’s THE HOPE THEORY to be Presented Off-Broadway This Fall
The Hope Theory will begin performances September 9, 2026, at New York City Center Stage II, for a limited engagement through December 6, 2026.
Frank Marshall will present the Off-Broadway premiere of illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães’s The Hope Theory. After a world premiere at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, The Hope Theory will begin performances September 9, 2026, at New York City Center Stage (ii), for a limited engagement through December 6, 2026. See footage from the Los Angeles production!
As a Portuguese immigrant, storyteller, and sleight-of-hand magician, Helder Guimarães arrived in America at age 29. Wide-eyed and full of ideas, he discovers a fascinating puzzle of cultural and professional challenges to solve while he tries to build a home. Directed and produced by Frank Marshall (Back to the Future, The Sixth Sense, Raiders of the Lost Ark), this riveting one-man show interweaves sleight-of-hand illusions and life stories from Guimarães' experience immigrating to the U.S. and aspiring for a life in magic.
Helder Guimarães is a World-Champion of Magic, Parlor Magician of the Year, Allan Slaight Sharing Wonder recipient, and Ascanio Prize winner. His unique approach to sleight-of-hand magic and storytelling was featured in his previous creations Nothing to Hide, Borrowed Time, Verso, The Invisible Tango, The Future, and The Present, which had a sold-out 250+ performance run of over six months as part of the Geffen Stayhouse banner in 2020. In 2022, he created Back to Wonder, an immersive experience that ran for five sold-out months.
Frank Marshall is a producer and director and one of the few people to have received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT). His film producing career is marked by five Academy Award nominations and classic series like Indiana Jones, Jason Bourne, and Jurassic World. Marshall also directs, having helmed several successful films, including the Grammy–winning Best Music Film, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story and several projects for The Geffen Playhouse.
The Hope Theory is Guimarães and Marshall’s fourth collaboration, following Invisible Tango, The Present and The Future. The creative team for The Hope Theory includes Scenic Designer François-Pierre Couture, Lighting Designer Martha Carter, Sound Designer James Grabowski, Composer Jeff Beal, and Dramaturg Amy Levinson. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical, with Production Management by Juniper Street Productions. The Hope Theory originated at The Geffen Playhouse (Artistic Director, Tarell Alvin McCraney; Executive Director, Gil Cates, Jr.).
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