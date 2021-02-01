Harlem9, Pregones/PRTT Present 4th Annual 48HOURS IN...EL BRONX Online

In March 2020, when our world began shutting down due to Coronavirus, Harlem9 and Pregones/PRTT faced a difficult decision - to postpone the 4th Annual 48Hours in...El Bronx" that was scheduled for April 2020.

Nearly a year later, the collaboration is back, but in digital form, following in the footsteps of the 10th annual celebration that was "48Hours in...Harlem Digital Edition" that streamed in August 2020. The 4th Annual "48Hours in...El Bronx Digital Edition" will also stream on veeps.com, reaching beyond the Bronx and NYC... subsequently a global festival..

The two organizations first collaborated in December 2016. This event marks the 4th year of the partnership between Pregones/PRTT, a Latino arts organization in the Bronx and Harlem9. In December 2020, Harlem9 and Pregones/PRTT gathered the 30 Latinx artists via zoom for a Meet and Greet; 6 playwrights, 6 directors, and 18 actors. The inspired 10-minute plays were written in 48 hours, then rehearsed and recorded during an additional 48-hour period .

For this year's festival, playwrights were inspired by SEIS del SUR - A South Bronx photography collective. The 6 photographers that made up the collective and whose work inspired the 6 writers: David González, Joe Conzo, Angel Franco, Ricky Flores, Francisco Molina Reyes II, and Edwin Pagán.

"48Hours in... El Bronx" Digital Edition culminates in a 96-hour streaming event from Thursday - Monday, February 18 - 22, 2021, beginning at 7:00 pm. Visit harlem9.veeps.com to purchase your digital pass for any of the 96 hours. Ticket prices begin at $10, with proceeds going to support Harlem9's mission of uplifting underrepresented voices.

Participating Latinx Artists from the Pregones Theater PRTT community.

The 6 playwrights are Julissa Contreras, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, Alisha Espinosa, Andres Osorio, Alejandra Ramos Riera and Andrew Rincon. The 6 directors are Kathleen Capdesuñer, Mariana Carreno King, Diego M. Chiri, Lauren DeLeon, Antonia Miniño and Fernando Vieira. The 18 actors are Christopher Alfonso, Nicole Betancourt, *Yadira Correa, César Augusto Cova, *Jorge William Donoso, *Yohanna, Florentino, Katherine George, Kelvyn Grullón, Daniel Anthony Hidalgo, Georgina Morillo, Aston Muñiz, Karilyn Nuñez, *Ashley Marie Ortiz, *Xavier Reyes, *Arisael, Rivera, Luis Rivera, Desiree Rodriguez, Janilka Romero.

Harlem9 brought their mission to the national stage in 2019. . They produced "48Hours in...El Bronx" with Pregones / PRTT, "48Hours in...Detroit" with Detroit Public Theatre, and "48Hours in...Holy Ground" in Winston-Salem at The National Black Theatre Festival in partnership with NC Black Rep.

Since 2011, Harlem9 has commissioned playwrights of color to tell their stories in the annual "48Hours in...Harlem" play festival. For nearly a decade, the producers have continued to highlight and uplift writers, directors, and actors at various points in their careers, including Jocelyn Bioh, Brandon Michael Hall, Dominique Morisseau, Robert O'Hara, Tonye Patano, Tonya Pinkins, and Marcel Spears.