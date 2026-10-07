Hannah Cruz, Samantha Pauly and More to Join Abingdon Theatre Company 34th Anniversary Gala
The gala will honor Sandy Duncan, John Gasdaska, and Michael Urie.
Abingdon Theatre Company has revealed the concert lineup set to celebrate their 34th Anniversary Gala honoring the previously revealed Sandy Duncan, John Gasdaska, and Michael Urie. Abingdon's gala will kick off their 34th season, Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries, on Monday, November 2, 2026 at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).
Joining the cast of Ever Forward, Ever Evolving: 34 Years of Breaking Boundaries is Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Hannah Cruz (Chess), Jacob Dickey (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Kyle Freeman (Titanique), Aisha Jackson (The Great Gatsby), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Meecah (Hamilton), Samantha Pauly (The Great Gatsby), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Carolina Rial (NBC's The Voice), Jenna Lea Rosen (Suffs), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Nyla Sostre (MJ: The Musical), Alyssa Wray (ABC's American Idol), and Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud), with special guest Vanessa Williams (West End's The Devil Wears Prada).
The evening will begin at 6PM and include cocktails, dinner, a mission-based auction, and live performance featuring New York's bravest voices from Off-Broadway to Broadway; with direction by Chad Austin and music direction by Robbie Cowan.
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