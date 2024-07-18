Performances begin on July 25th with Black American Working Woman and the shows will be playing in rep through August 4th.
The Episcopal Actors' Guild will welcome Good Light Productions to Guild Hall (1 East 29th Street, NYC 10016) with the Manhattan premiers of two powerhouse plays focused on Black women's stories: Black American Working Woman and The Danger of Hope.
Performances begin on July 25th with Black American Working Woman and the shows will be playing in rep through August 4th. (See the detailed performance schedule below.) Tickets are available at bit.ly/BAWWTix or by calling 313-977-1884.
Black American Working Woman, written by Paula Ralph Birkett, centers on Tamika L. Johnson's struggle to embrace positive self-perception which holds her back from her entrepreneurial dreams.
She is led by negative influences and vacant esteem that reach back to her ancestry until the history that is running through her veins moves her to do the unthinkable. On the run from her actions and herself, Tamika fights to break free of the ties that bind her greatness and eventually leaves the plantation in her mind. This production, directed by Carolyn Harrison, will star Chinelo Okpala (University of Washington MFA Acting graduate), and newcomers Dana Jackson, Kennedy Campbell, Derrica Kearney. This project is supported in part by the Bronx Council on the Arts' Bronx Cultural Visions Fund, a Howard Gilman Foundation Award.
The Danger of Hope by Morgan Breon is a solo show that questions, What happens when Detroit public high schoolers believe the newly hired Behavior Specialist is…a “witch?” The Danger of Hope shows the joys, pains, and struggles of Ms. Morgan while counseling 9th graders who have begun to see trauma as “normal.” When hope begins to crack open their hearts and minds, Ms. Morgan's office might just be the most dangerous room in the entire school. This production, directed by Dr. Diane Hill, will center brilliant solo performances by Morgan Breon.
The all-women, majority BIPOC creative team for Good Light Productions' Mid-Summer Showcase includes Carolyn Harrison, Producer; Meikayla Thomany, Stage Manager; Emma Wills-Umdenstock, Lighting Designer/Board Op (Theater Design/Technology at Purchase College); and Helenah Comia, Sound Designer/Board Op (Mark Cantore LLC & William Paterson University).
Thursday, July 25th, 7pm: Black American Working Woman
Friday, July 26th, 7pm: The Danger of Hope
Wednesday, July 31st, 7pm: Black American Working Woman
Thursday, August 1st, 7pm: The Danger of Hope
Friday, August 2nd, 7pm: Black American Working Woman
Saturday, August 3rd, 3pm: Black American Working Woman
Saturday, August 3rd, 7pm: The Danger of Hope
Sunday, August 4th, 3pm: The Danger of Hope
