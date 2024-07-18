Good Light Productions Presents the Manhattan Premiere‬s ‭of‬ BLACK AMERICAN WORKING WOMAN‬ ‭and THE DANGER OF HOPE‬

Performances begin on July 25th with Black American Working Woman and the shows will be playing in rep through August 4th.

By: Jul. 18, 2024
The Episcopal Actors' Guild will welcome Good‬‭ Light‬‭ Productions‬‭ to Guild Hall (1 East 29th Street, NYC 10016) with‬‭ the Manhattan premiers of two‬‭ powerhouse‬‭ plays‬‭ focused‬‭ on‬‭ Black‬‭ women's‬‭ stories:‬‭ Black‬‭ American‬‭ Working‬‭ Woman‬‭ and‬‭ The‬‭ Danger‬‭ of‬‭ Hope‬‭.

Performances begin on July 25th with Black American Working Woman and the shows will be playing in rep through August 4th. (See the detailed performance schedule below.) Tickets‬‭ are‬‭ available‬‭ at‬‭ bit.ly/BAWWTix ‬‭ or by calling 313-977-1884.‬

Black‬‭ American‬‭ Working‬‭ Woman‬‭, written‬‭ by‬‭ Paula‬‭ Ralph‬‭ Birkett,‬‭ centers‬‭ on‬‭ Tamika‬‭ L.‬‭ Johnson's‬‭ struggle‬‭ to‬‭ embrace‬‭ positive‬‭ self-perception‬‭ which‬‭ holds‬‭ her‬‭ back‬‭ from‬‭ her‬‭ entrepreneurial‬‭ dreams.‬‭

She‬‭ is‬‭ led‬‭ by‬‭ negative‬‭ influences‬‭ and‬‭ vacant‬‭ esteem‬‭ that‬‭ reach‬‭ back‬‭ to‬‭ her‬‭ ancestry‬‭ until‬‭ the‬‭ history‬‭ that‬‭ is‬‭ running‬‭ through‬‭ her‬‭ veins‬‭ moves‬‭ her‬‭ to‬‭ do‬‭ the‬‭ unthinkable.‬‭ On‬‭ the‬‭ run‬‭ from‬‭ her‬‭ actions‬‭ and‬‭ herself,‬‭ Tamika‬‭ fights‬‭ to‬‭ break‬‭ free‬‭ of‬‭ the‬‭ ties‬‭ that bind her greatness and eventually leaves the plantation in her mind.‬‭ This‬‭ production,‬‭ directed‬‭ by‬‭ Carolyn‬‭ Harrison,‬‭ will‬‭ star‬‭ Chinelo‬‭ Okpala‬‭ (University‬‭ of‬‭ Washington‬‭ MFA‬‭ Acting‬‭ graduate),‬‭ and‬‭ newcomers‬‭ Dana‬‭ Jackson,‬‭ Kennedy‬‭ Campbell,‬‭ Derrica‬‭ Kearney.‬‭ This‬‭ project‬‭ is‬‭ supported‬‭ in‬‭ part‬‭ by‬‭ the‬‭ Bronx‬‭ Council‬‭ on‬‭ the‬‭ Arts'‬‭ Bronx‬‭ Cultural‬‭ Visions‬‭ Fund,‬‭ a‬‭ Howard‬‭ Gilman‬‭ Foundation‬‭ Award.

The‬‭ Danger‬‭ of‬‭ Hope by‬‭ Morgan‬‭ Breon‬‭ is‬‭ a‬‭ solo‬‭ show‬‭ that‬‭ questions,‬‭ What‬‭ happens‬‭ when‬‭ Detroit‬‭ public‬‭ high‬‭ schoolers‬‭ believe‬‭ the‬‭ newly‬‭ hired‬‭ Behavior‬‭ Specialist‬‭ is…a‬‭ “witch?” The‬‭ Danger‬‭ of‬‭ Hope‬‭ shows‬‭ the‬‭ joys,‬‭ pains,‬‭ and‬‭ struggles‬‭ of‬‭ Ms.‬‭ Morgan‬ while‬‭ counseling‬‭ 9th‬‭ graders‬‭ who‬‭ have‬‭ begun‬‭ to‬‭ see‬‭ trauma‬‭ as‬‭ “normal.” ‬‭ When‬‭ hope‬‭ begins‬‭ to‬‭ crack‬‭ open‬‭ their‬‭ hearts‬‭ and‬‭ minds,‬‭ Ms.‬‭ Morgan's‬‭ office‬‭ might‬‭ just‬‭ be‬‭ the‬‭ most‬‭ dangerous‬‭ room‬‭ in‬‭ the‬‭ entire‬‭ school.‬‭ This‬‭ production, directed by‬‭ Dr.‬‭ Diane‬‭ Hill, will center brilliant solo performances by Morgan Breon.‬‭ 

The‬‭ all-women,‬‭ majority‬‭ BIPOC‬‭ creative‬‭ team for Good Light Productions' Mid-Summer Showcase‬‭ includes‬‭ Carolyn‬‭ Harrison,‬‭ Producer;‬‭ Meikayla‬‭ Thomany,‬‭ Stage‬‭ Manager;‬‭ Emma‬‭ Wills-Umdenstock,‬‭ Lighting‬‭ Designer/Board‬‭ Op‬‭ (Theater‬‭ Design/‬‭Technology‬‭ at‬‭ Purchase‬‭ College); and Helenah Comia, Sound Designer/Board Op (Mark Cantore LLC & William Paterson University).‬‭

Performance schedule

  • Thursday, July 25th, 7pm: Black American Working Woman

  • ‭Friday, July 26th, 7pm: The Danger of Hope

  • ‭Wednesday, July 31st, 7pm: Black American Working Woman

  • ‭Thursday, August 1st, 7pm: The Danger of Hope

  • ‭Friday, August 2nd, 7pm: Black American Working Woman

  • ‭Saturday, August 3rd, 3pm: Black American Working Woman

  • ‭Saturday, August 3rd, 7pm: The Danger of Hope

  • ‭Sunday, August 4th, 3pm: The Danger of Hope




