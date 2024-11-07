Gingold Theatrical Group Will Host A SCINTILLATING SHAW PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gingold Theatrical Group and The American Irish Historical Society have announced a Scintillating Shaw Party celebrating GTG's acclaimed all-female production of Shaw's The Devil's Disciple, marking the play's first New York City staging in 16 years. This free event will take place at the American Irish Historical Society (991 5th Avenue) on Monday November 18, 2024, at 6pm. Reservations are required and can be made at aihsny.org/events-2/scintillating-shaw-party.

The Scintillating Shaw Party will feature a lively discussion with director David Staller, Dr. Elizabeth Stack, cast members, and an international team of artists and scholars who will delve into Gingold's current production of The Devil's Disciple—a play about the fight for individual rights and for our democracy; Shaw's life-long fight for women's rights; the relationship between Ireland the USA; and the evolving world for women in the arts. Attendees will enjoy exclusive insights into the production's development and Shaw's timeless advocacy for political and personal freedom.

This vibrant new adaptation by GTG arrives at a pivotal time, reminding us of democracy's fragility and each citizen's duty to protect it. “We're looking forward to this lively discussion with our community!” shared director David Staller. “When Shaw wrote The Devil's Disciple about the American Revolution, it was a thinly veiled call to arms for a Free Ireland. We're hosting this party with our pals at the American Irish Historical Society to celebrate all things Irish and American. If you've never been to this former Gilded Age mansion, that alone is reason enough to show up!”

Running through November 23, 2024, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), The Devil's Disciple is set during the American Revolution and inspired by real events of 1777. GTG's adaptation, described as “the most charming rom com currently performing in New York” (TheaterMania), brings Shaw's wit and insight to life in an all-female cast that “adds a fresh dimension, making the characters feel both familiar and intriguingly subversive” (NY Stage Review). As with all of Shaw's work, The Devil's Disciple reminds us to challenge convention, live authentically, and contribute meaningfully to our communities.

The cast of The Devil's Disciple includes Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Susan Cella (The Rose Tattoo), Tina Chilip (Knight of the Burning Pestle), Teresa Avia Lim (Snow in Midsummer), and Folami Williams (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Fiona Maguire (By the Queen) and Lauren Zbylski (Hamlet) serve as understudies.

The Devil's Disciple features set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Julian Evans. Nicole Rozanski is the property designer and Geoff Josselson, CSA is the Casting Director. The production stage manager is April Ann Kline and David Vandervliet is the assistant stage manager. Production management is by Aurora Productions. Natalie Kane is the Assistant Director. Key-art design is by Maya Barbon, with website and marketing coverage by Kevin Sprague at Studio Two.

The performance schedule for The Devil's Disciple is as follows: Tuesday–Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Cast and guest-moderated talkbacks take place after each Sunday performance.

Comments