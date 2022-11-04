Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration
The event is on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm.
Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm. Information and tickets can be found at tnny.org/party.
The celebration's cabaret-style concert of songs, written by members of Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab, will be hosted by Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Broadway Sessions). The lineup is comprised of performers who have worked with Theatre Now in the past, including Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Smell of Success), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Company), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miserables nat'l tour), Ernie Bird, Elisa Galindez, Erin McMillen, Maria Sylvia Norris, Lexi Rabadi, Allie Re, Kyle Sherman, and Sarah Ziegler.
Theatre Now's Managing Director Colleen Harris says "we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our first 10 years than to highlight the excellent work of our community of writers and the performers who brought it to life along the way."
Featured writers include Jonathan Bauerfeld & Casey Kendall; Andi Lee Carter, Briana Harris & Henco Espag; Tasha Gordon-Solmon & Faye Chiao; Will Lacker & Dylan Glatthorn; Pamela Grayson, Alice Jankell, & Aaron Drescher; and Michael Finke. Jonathon Lynch will provide additional music during the cocktail hour preceding the performance.
The concert is directed by Jeremy Sutherland, with music coordination by Michael Finke and production management by Savanah Sanchez. Casting is by Erik Schark.
Theatre Now New York is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Since 2013, they have produced the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-minute musicals. In addition, they offer licensing support for new short- and long-form musicals in partnership with Music Theatre International, which is the lead sponsor of this event.
The Players is a private social club founded in New York City by the noted 19th-century Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth. It was named a National Historic Landmark in 1962 and is a repository of American and British theatre history, memorabilia, and theatrical artifacts. It is located at 16 Gramercy Park South, New York City.
Information and tickets can be found at tnny.org/party.
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at Manhattan Theatre Club
November 3, 2022
Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons. Check out photos from opening night here!
World Premiere of Kate Tarker's MONTAG Extended at Soho Rep
November 3, 2022
Soho Rep has announced a one-week extension, to November 20, of its nearly-sold-out world premiere production of Montag, written by Kate Tarker (THUNDERBODIES at Soho Rep; Dionysus Was Such a Nice Man) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, presented by Soho Rep & Ma-Yi Theater Company; Frontières Sans Frontières).
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE FAR COUNTRY at Atlantic Theater Company
November 3, 2022
The Far Country will begin performances on Thursday, November 17th, and will open Monday, December 5th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Musicians Sign Local 802 AFM Contract
November 3, 2022
Local 802 has shared that “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish” has agreed to sign a union contract covering musicians for this production.