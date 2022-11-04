Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm. Information and tickets can be found at tnny.org/party.

The celebration's cabaret-style concert of songs, written by members of Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab, will be hosted by Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Broadway Sessions). The lineup is comprised of performers who have worked with Theatre Now in the past, including Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me, Kate, Sweet Smell of Success), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Company), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray, Les Miserables nat'l tour), Ernie Bird, Elisa Galindez, Erin McMillen, Maria Sylvia Norris, Lexi Rabadi, Allie Re, Kyle Sherman, and Sarah Ziegler.

Theatre Now's Managing Director Colleen Harris says "we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate our first 10 years than to highlight the excellent work of our community of writers and the performers who brought it to life along the way."

Featured writers include Jonathan Bauerfeld & Casey Kendall; Andi Lee Carter, Briana Harris & Henco Espag; Tasha Gordon-Solmon & Faye Chiao; Will Lacker & Dylan Glatthorn; Pamela Grayson, Alice Jankell, & Aaron Drescher; and Michael Finke. Jonathon Lynch will provide additional music during the cocktail hour preceding the performance.

The concert is directed by Jeremy Sutherland, with music coordination by Michael Finke and production management by Savanah Sanchez. Casting is by Erik Schark.

Theatre Now New York is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Since 2013, they have produced the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-minute musicals. In addition, they offer licensing support for new short- and long-form musicals in partnership with Music Theatre International, which is the lead sponsor of this event.

The Players is a private social club founded in New York City by the noted 19th-century Shakespearean actor Edwin Booth. It was named a National Historic Landmark in 1962 and is a repository of American and British theatre history, memorabilia, and theatrical artifacts. It is located at 16 Gramercy Park South, New York City.

