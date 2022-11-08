Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for YE BEAR & YE CUBB at 59E59 Theater

Ye Bear & Ye Cubb begins previews December 8, 2022, in Theater C and opens December 13 for a run through December 23, 2022.

Nov. 08, 2022  

59E59 Theaters and No.11 Productions have announced casting for Ye Bear & Ye Cubb by No.11 Productions and directed by Ryan Emmons (Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo, Matilda the Musical). Ye Bear & Ye Cubb begins previews December 8, 2022, in Theater C and opens December 13 for a run through December 23, 2022.

The cast of Ye Bear & Ye Cubb will include Amara J. Brady (This is Where We Go) as Tavernkeeper/Justice, Julie Congress (The Public Theater) as Ursa Day, Steven Conroy (AMC's "Turn: Washington's Spies") as William Darby, Erin Lamar (Amplified Voices Productions) as Philip Howard, Anthony Michael Martinez (Classic Stage Co., Alabama Shakespeare) as Cornelius Watkinson, Joseph Medeiros (Broadway's West Side Story, Wicked) as Edward Martin and Bear as Himself.

Ye Bear & Ye Cubb will feature scenic design by Seth Byrum, costume design by Julie Congress & Kathy Cote and lighting design by Ryan Hauenstein. Enrico de Trizio is the Sound & Music Supervisor and Steve Goodwin is the Composer, with Victoria Rae Sook as Movement Director and Jen Neads as Props & Puppet Designer. Miranda Sage Rhode is the Production Stage Manager, with Ryan Buchanan as Assistant Director and Haylee van Dalen as Social Media Manager.

Setting: Fowkes Tavern, the Colony of Virginia, 1665. Inspired by a dream (and a few drinks), a ragtag troupe of amateur thespians put on a play. A bear waxes poetic, a cannon explodes, and the American Theater is born.

Based on historical court records, No.11 Productions' brand-new play Ye Bear & Ye Cubb drops the fourth wall, immersing audiences in a colonial tavern for a high-octane reimagining of the first known English-language play in North America - and the trial it ignites.

Grab a pint and sharpen your sewing skills; this little bear is going to cause quite an affair.

Join in on the fun! Each performance of Ye Bear & Ye Cubb has three Tavern Seats available on stage that include a drink and a craft project!

The performance schedule for Ye Bear & Ye Cubb is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday - Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets to Ye Bear & Ye Cubb begin at $25 and are on sale now at www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/ye-bear-ye-cubb/.

ABOUT NO.11 PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 2008, No.11 Productions exists to collaboratively create, develop and tour new works and original adaptations as an ensemble. Our productions have the energy and imaginative zest of kids playing make-believe in the backyard and we invite the audience to play along. We believe in the energizing power of sharing stories full of hope and teamwork and strive to engage our audience as collaborators in the act of storytelling. www.no11productions.com

ABOUT 59E59

59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.




