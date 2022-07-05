Fringe First Winners to Bring THE GOLFER to 59E59 Theaters

Twilight Theatre Company will present The Golfer, a fast-paced, comic fantasia by two-time Fringe First winner Brian Parks, directed by Fringe First winner Margarett Perry to 59E59 Theaters East to Edinburgh (New York City) July 24, 27 & 28, and Assembly George Square Studio Two (Edinburgh) August 3-29.

In THE GOLFER - a fast-paced comic fantasia - an ordinary guy skips work to play golf. But on the first tee he's struck by lightning, thrusting him into a world of hard-nosed detectives, talking golf clubs, the Wife of Bath, and a peculiar underground river. The play was first produced at The Brick theater in New York City in 2016 and won five New York Innovative Theatre Awards. Time Out New York awarded it four stars and called it "A gleefully out-there dark comedy." The Village Voice said that "The Golfer might be a sly commentary on the impending end-times. Or a demonstration of how the human brain short-circuits when its owner spends too much time in front of a TV or computer screen. Or, like the singing gonads in its early moments, it could just be nuts. I won't spoil the fun by giving away the ending, but only say that, especially for those overeducated, buttoned-up folks who languish in cubicles, it's a much-needed antidote."

Brian Parks

Brian Parks is an American playwright whose work has been produced in New York City and several other cities in the U.S. The plays have also been staged in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. His play Americana Absurdum helped launch the New York International Fringe Festival, where it also won the Best Writing Award. Parks has become a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with seven plays previously presented at Assembly: Americana Absurdum, The House, Enterprise, Imperial Fizz, The Professor, Goner, and American Poodle (Splayfoot). He has won two Fringe Firsts, for Enterprise and Americana Absurdum.

New York-based director Margarett Perry is a frequent collaborator with Parks, having directed the world premiere of The House at the Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, New York, as well as productions of the play at the Human Race Theatre in Ohio and at the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Assembly). Her other Fringe credits include the Fringe First award-winning production of Brian Dykstra's Clean Alternatives (Assembly), No Parole (Audience Favorite Nominee), and Confessions of Old Lady #2. She has directed and developed new work Off-Broadway and in regional theaters across the U.S. Recent favorites include the critically acclaimed world premieres of Born in East Berlin by Rogelio Martinez and Seared by Theresa Rebeck, both at San Francisco Playhouse, Brian Dykstra's Use to Was (Maybe Did) with Center Theatre Group, and Shrek the Musical at Connecticut Rep. Margarett was the Resident Director at the Kitchen Theatre, where she has directed over 25 productions. www.margarettperry.com

The accomplished cast includes Parks veterans and a team of actors that has been working together for years with Margarett Perry-Matthew Boston (Enterprise, The House), Brian Dykstra (Americana Absurdum, Enterprise), Patrick Frederic (Goner), Vince Gatton (The House), Lori Prince, and Alex Sunderhaus (The House). The ensemble plays nearly 60 different characters. Joining director Margarett Perry on THE GOLFER creative team are: Tom Kitney, production design; Julian Crocamo, composition and sound design; Dan Lawson, costume design; Alex Ridley, production stage manager and Natalie Tell, associate director and producer.

Founded by Sturgis Warner, Twilight Theatre Company's mission is to develop, workshop, and produce new work by theater artists and to tell stories that deepen our awareness. Past productions include Ted LoRusso's Prelude to the First Day, Suite for Four Actors and Percussionist, Brian Dykstra's A Play On Words at 59E59 Theaters, and Palestine by Najla Saïd. Now under the artistic leadership of Margarett Perry, Twilight continues to develop and present new work through readings, workshops, and productions. During the shutdown, Twilight ventured into the short film and music video world, producing digital content such as #Hashtag That-Say Their Name (from the musical Crazy Make Crazy) and This Doesn't Work, written and performed by Darian Dauchan and Brian Dykstra. Twilight contributed to the development of the animated feature film My Love Affair With Marriage, directed by Signe Baumane; the piece had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Performance Details:

In New York

Venue: 59E59 Theaters

Schedule: July 24th 2:30 PM, July 27th & 28th 8:30 PM

Running Time: 70 minutes

Tickets: $15.00

Link: https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-golfer/

In Scotland

Venue: Assembly George Square Studio Two

Schedule: 15:05; 3 - 26 August. Previews 3, 4 August. No shows 10 or 17 August.

Running Time: 70 minutes

Tickets: Previews Aug 3 & 4 £8.50; Aug 5-9, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 £15 (£14); Aug 11, 15-16, 18, 22-25, 29 £13 (£12)

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms

