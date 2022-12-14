First Annual Books That Changed My Life Festival Announced at JCC Manhattan

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (MMJCCM) announced the initial lineup today for its first annual Books That Changed My Life Festival, a two-month long celebration of literature and culture, featuring events inspired by or adapted from beloved literary works, including author conversations, writers workshops, weekly storytime, a gallery exhibit, musical concerts, theatrical and film events, and more. The festival at the MMJCCM will open on Thursday, January 5 and run through February 28, 2023; tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 13.

Books That Changed My Life is a new initiative, hosted by the JCC's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas, that celebrates the transformational role books play in our lives. Cozy up with a book from the pop-up library in The Laurie M. Tisch Gallery and attend a conversation with notable minds on the topic of their most impactful reads. The Jewish people are often described as "people of the book," and in this interactive celebration of all types of reads, the MMJCCM will honor the ways in which storytelling, documenting, and exploring other worlds allow all of us to live more connected and meaningful lives.

"'Books That Changed My Life' started as a phrase from Arts + Ideas director Udi Urman, which inspired and encouraged me to explore the idea of how books have changed not only my life, but the lives of authors and JCC community members," shares Jason Blitman, Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas Program Director. "We soon learned that everyone was excited to talk about a book that was meaningful to them, and that idea transformed into this festival - a true celebration of powerful storytelling and the lasting impact of words. With books, you experience perspectives, and stories, and voices that are diverse with limitless possibilities; whether you read or not, whatever your age, you can find something in this festival for you."

Throughout the festival, the JCC will welcome esteemed authors for live conversations surrounding their latest book releases, including Chelsea Clinton in conversation with Abigail Pogrebin, A.J. Jacobs in conversation with Stephen J. Dubner, Cynthia Nixon in conversation with Felicia Kornbluh, and Emma Straub in conversation with Vanessa Kroll Bennett. The JCC will also rebroadcast the very first Books That Changed My Life event from earlier this year, a prelude to the festival, an intimate conversation between prolific writers Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat Pray Love, City of Girls) and Maggie Smith (Good Bones, Goldenrod).

Budding writers and book lovers will also be featured in the festival, including a virtual panel with bookstagrammers Brett Benner (@bretts.book.stack), Rae Lipkin (@a.rae.of.books), and Amanda Spivack (@its.amandas.bookshelf); weekly storytime in the JCC lobby every Tuesday afternoon with guest readers including Drag Queens Yuhua Hamasaki (RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 10) and Abbi Gezunt; a timely panel on banned books with PEN America; a storytelling event with Jewish Food Society; and much more.

The multidisciplinary festival will feature musical concerts of the classic Israeli children's story The Sixteenth Sheep and a live album recreation by Michael Winograd of the great klezmer record Tanz; a film screening of Tribeca Film Festival 2022 Official Selection of the documentary Butterfly in the Sky telling the story of the beloved PBS children's series Reading Rainbow and iconic host LeVar Burton; and two family-friendly theater productions in partnership with TheaterWorksUSA: the first preview production of the new musical Dot Dot Dot adapted from The Dot, Ish, and Sky Color by Peter H. Reynolds; and Warriors Don't Cry, inspired by Dr. Melba Pattillo Beals's Little Rock Nine memoir.

The two month long festival at the MMJCCM includes programs for all ages, including a pop-up library in the JCC Lobby. On the shelves in the lobby library, books that have changed the lives of community members will be available for guests to take home, read, and bring back to the pop-up library shelves.

Tickets to Books That Changed My Life Festival go on sale on Tuesday, December 13. Additional information is available at book-festival.mmjccm.org.

Books That Changed My Life Festival is presented in partnership with organizations across the country, including Books Are Magic, Jewish Book Council, PEN America, TheaterWorksUSA, WonderSpark Puppets, and Jewish Food Society.

Books That Changed My Life Festival is made possible thanks to The Harold Anfang Foundation and the Israel Office of Cultural Affairs, Consulate General of Israel New York. Gallery exhibits and programs are made possible with the generous support of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. Additional support is provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the generosity of individual donors.

Shop the festival books with our partner, Books Are Magic, a family-owned independent bookstore in Brooklyn, committed to being a welcoming, friendly, and inclusive space for all people. Purchase books online at: booksaremagic.net/books-that-changed-my-life-fest.